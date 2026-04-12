XRP or ADA in a Post-War Rally? ChatGPT Reveals the (Un)Surprising Winner

In a major development on the war in the Middle East from earlier this week, the US and Iran announced a cease-fire that would lead to negotiations for an eventual permanent peace deal.

Although the subsequent actions by the two sides, as well as Israel, have been controversial to say the least and have put the cease-fire in danger, including the failure of the peace talks in Pakistan, the landscape now is still significantly more positive than it was a week ago. As such, it’s time to speculate on which of the two popular alts will perform better in peacetime.

ADA’s Case

The popular AI model categorized ADA’s situation as being the “slow burner that could suddenly ignite.” This is because Cardano’s native token plays a “different game” than XRP. It’s less tied to macro headlines and more driven by ecosystem growth, developer activity, and long-term narratives.

As such, OpenAI’s solution said ADA tends to outperform during the second phase of a more profound full-blown altcoin rally as it typically “lags at first.” It happens when retail FOMO kicks in and capital starts rotating into “cheaper-looking” high-cap alts, and ADA “fits that profile perfectly.”

ChatGPT predicted that a decisive peace deal followed by a crypto market rally could push ADA toward key levels, such as $0.80 or even $1.00, depending on the cycle’s strength.

XRP’s Case and Conclusion

Although both large-cap alts are quite popular with a massive fanbase, ChatGPT noted that XRP is different in its core and purpose, as it is often seen as the “macro-sensitive” choice – one that reacts strongly to global liquidity, regulation, and institutional flows. If the war is to end conclusively, oil prices will likely drop, inflation pressure will ease, and markets will flip into “risk-on mode,” which ChatGPT categorized as “XRP’s territory.”

“Ripple’s aggressive global expansion, across the US, Asia, and Latin America, positions XRP as a bridge asset for cross-border finance, and that narrative tends to shine when macro fear disappears.”

In terms of price predictions, the AI model said XRP could reclaim the coveted $1.60 resistance and aim for “$2.00+ quickly.”

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Its conclusion on the question of which of the two alts is likely to perform better noted that XRP would have the upper hand in the beginning, while ADA “follows later.” As such, it says the winner will depend on the timing – XRP for the short-term and ADA for the mid-term if the altseason fully kicks in.