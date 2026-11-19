XRP is approaching a third test of its 6-year support floor, a setup that compares with past 85% to 95% corrections before major breakouts.

XRP is approaching a 6-year ascending support level for a potential third retest, with the token recently falling below $1.

According to analyst ChartNerd, that area could provide a base for another major rally, although he warned that there are still several resistance levels in the way.

XRP’s Long-Term Support Comes Back Into Focus

The market watcher noted that XRP had spent the last 6 months moving closer to the long-term support floor, with the current setup looking like it could be the third time it tests it.

“Historically, 85-95% corrections have established the retests preceding major breakouts,” he added.

If that line holds, then the structure will be confirmed. However, he added that resistance sits between $1.03 and $1.14, where the daily 20-day EMA and other technical levels are converging.

Meanwhile, the 50-day EMA is near $1.20, with $1.25 marking a former support level that XRP lost during its fall. In the analyst’s estimation, a rejection in these areas could send the asset back to $0.89, with the possibility of it hitting $0.70 in the long term.

Furthermore, the chartist pointed to XRP’s 3-month Gaussian Channel, whose upper regression band has gone up to $0.84, a level only a few cents away from where recent price action took the token. Encounters with the band in the past, per ChartNerd’s analysis, have often coincided with periods of accumulation, although he cautioned that it didn’t identify exact market bottoms.

What the Market Shows

At the time of writing, the world’s 6th-largest cryptocurrency was back under $1, after suffering a 2% dip in 24 hours. The same weakness was evident on other timeframes, including a nearly 6% drop over the last seven days and much larger losses over two weeks and one month, at 25% and 24%, respectively.

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XRP is also 54% lower than it was around the same time last year and remains 73% below its all-time high of $3.65, recorded in July 2025.

And spot XRP ETFs haven’t helped much either, with the last positive flows coming in late October. Since then, there have been 8 days of zero activity and 6 days that saw outflows ranging from just under $500,000 to about $10.4 million.