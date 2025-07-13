Ripple has confirmed a bullish breakout from its prolonged descending wedge pattern, marking a shift in market structure.
However, the price has now reached a critical resistance zone near its previous swing high, increasing the likelihood of a short-term consolidation or corrective pullback.
XRP Analysis
By Shayanmarkets
The Daily Chart
XRP has successfully broken above its prolonged descending wedge pattern and the 200-day moving average, triggering an impulsive bullish surge. This breakout marked a major shift in market sentiment, with the price rapidly climbing to test the $3 resistance, which aligns with a prior major swing high.
However, this critical price level is now acting as a formidable resistance, and selling pressure is beginning to emerge. As a result, a short-term consolidation or pullback is likely to unfold before any continuation of the uptrend. For Ripple to maintain its bullish structure and aim for a new all-time high, reclaiming and holding above the $3 threshold will be essential.
The 4-Hour Chart
On the lower timeframe, XRP decisively broke above the $2.7 resistance level — a barrier that had capped price action for several months. This breakout was accompanied by strong bullish momentum, evidenced by the formation of large bullish candles.
However, upon reaching the $3 resistance zone, the momentum faded, and a minor rejection followed. The asset has since retraced to retest the broken $2.7 level, forming a pullback structure. If buying interest resurfaces at this level, a fresh surge targeting the $3 mark is probable.
That said, if the pullback deepens, the next key support lies within the 0.5–0.618 Fibonacci retracement range, suggesting the potential for a more extended correction before the next leg upward.
LIMITED OFFER for CryptoPotato readers at Bybit: Use this link to register and open a $500 FREE position on any coin!
Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more information.
Cryptocurrency charts by TradingView.