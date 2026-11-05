XRP Millionaire Wallets Hit 2026 High as 28 New Big Holders Join in Just 10 Days

XRP’s millionaire wallets have reached their highest count in 2026. According to the latest stats shared by Santiment, 2,147 wallets are now holding at least 1 million tokens.

The group has added 28 wallets in just 10 days, including 18 new additions to the 1M+ XRP Holders Club over the past three days alone.

Whales Load Up

The analytics firm said that the growth is “encouraging,” especially as XRP faces price weakness. Large holders tend to have longer time horizons than short-term traders, and the rising wallet count suggests large balances are being built rather than disappearing.

For the bullish outlook to stay constructive, the crypto asset needs to hold around $1.20 to $1.25 while millionaire wallets remain above 2,140. A move back above $1.3 and $1.4, in addition to continued wallet growth, would offer stronger confirmation that accumulation is holding up.

Meanwhile, Ali Martinez believes that XRP may be gearing up for another big move. The token has just broken above the upper Bollinger Band after its tightest squeeze since August, which could potentially be an early sign of a bullish breakout. The last time the bands were this tight on the 4-hour chart, XRP jumped nearly 71% in just three days.

ChartNerd, on the other hand, took a longer-term view and expects more turbulence before XRP makes its next major move. He believes a price range of $5 to $8 is more than achievable, with 2027 as the target window. However, he expects a market reset first, which could drag XRP down to $1.16-$1.04 after losing the $1.3 support. The cycle analysis points to another peak, reset, and expansion, while the rising long-term support trendline remains a crucial level to watch.

XRP saw a modest uptick of around 2% on Wednesday. At the time of writing, it is trading near $1.27.

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Ecosystem Expands

Beyond price action, the ecosystem also saw notable growth in Q3 2026. For instance, stablecoin supply on the XRP Ledger rose 25.2% to $1.03 billion, while global ETP net inflows climbed 39.6% to $355.3 million. Assets under management reached $3.32 billion. Payment volume also increased 4.3% to 42.82 billion XRP, and native DEX volume jumped 20.2% to $614.8 million. Furthermore, tokenized real-world assets grew 29.2% to $498.7 million.

Ripple teamed up with C2FO to use XRPL and RLUSD for faster business payments, helping suppliers receive funds in seconds instead of waiting days. Aviva launched a tokenized fund with BNY Mellon.