The lending upgrade is on a two-week clock, but XRP has lost more than BTC over the past month and it's still dumping right alongside it.

Pro-XRP lawyer John Deaton commented on Friday that the XRP Ledger’s lending upgrade just passed its validator threshold, but outlined a rather uncomfortable reality for token holders even after over a decade in the market.

He noted that XRP still “moves with bitcoin,” as confirmed by the latest data: the cross-border token has slumped almost 30% in the past 30 days, while the market leader is down 26%.

Close But Not Live Yet

Deaton said the Lending Protocol amendment (XLS-66) “just passed the 80% validator threshold” and explained that if this support holds for two weeks, it will go live. He emphasized this amendment, which he called the “missing piece” of the ledger’s DeFi stack.

The numbers back him up at press time: XRPScan lists 30 of the 34 validators it tracks (88.24%) behind both lending amendments, with the earliest activation possible at 14:22 UTC on December 11. Other trackers showed 29 votes or counted 35 validators, so the tally depends on the source and the hour. However, they are still above the necessary 80% threshold.

On October 20, CryptoPotato reported that the amendments had only 19 yes votes, far below the number actually needed. Last Thursday, we updated that the gap had narrowed significantly to 28 of 35 validators, per BSCN.

There’s a catch, though. The XRPL docs describe these loans as “fixed-term, uncollateralized” and say the current version “doesn’t include automated on-chain collateral and liquidation management.” First-loss capital from loan brokers is optional and “doesn’t eliminate credit risk.” Deaton did say that lenders check borrowers’ credit off-chain, but depositors would be leaning on the brokers’ judgment.

Still BTC’s Sidekick

Despite the significant progress achieved by Ripple and the XRP Ledger over the past more than a decade, Deaton argued that “XRP still trades around $1.” He added that this is disappointing for a lot of token believers, as after 14 years, “the market still moves with bitcoin.”

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When he got involved in the prolonged legal battle between the SEC and Ripple, he “didn’t know very much” about the company or the native token. In fact, he owned “a lot more of BTC & ETH than XRP.”

We ran the numbers using CoinGecko’s daily prices from August 31 to November 28, which showed that the two assets’ daily returns correlated at a scale of about 0.86 (1 would be lockstep). However, their broader performance leans toward BTC, as the leading crypto asset is down 53% from its all-time high, while XRP has slumped almost 74% below its July 2025 record of $3.65.