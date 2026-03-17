XRP Ledger Hits All-Time High as Ripple Price Jumps 14% in 48 Hours

According to data from on-chain analytics company Santiment, the XRP Ledger (XRPL) has reached a record high of more than 7.7 million non-empty wallets in its 13-year history.

The record number of wallets came with a 14% rise in XRP’s price over 48 hours that momentarily sent the token above $1.60, its highest level in weeks.

Network Activity and Price Performance

Per Santiment’s data, the number of active addresses on XRPL reached a five-week high of 46,767, with the network growth coinciding with a price move that saw the asset climbing from a weekly low of $1.37 to a 24-hour high of $1.60, before it dropped a little and was trading near $1.52 at the time of writing.

This current price is a 10% markup over one week for the Ripple token, meaning it is significantly outperforming the broader crypto market, which has risen by just over 6% in the same period, according to data from CoinGecko.

However, XRP is still more than 58% below its all-time high of $3.65 from July 2025. It is also still in the red over longer timeframes, with its 12-month performance down nearly 36%, and its run in the last 30 days also a little negative at -0.5%.

On March 16, analyst CW posted a chart that showed the $1.50 level was a big sell wall for XRP, but they said that a clean break above it would mean little resistance until $1.95.

Meanwhile, CryptoWZRD had already pointed out $1.43 as a key level to watch, also saying that a break above it could lead to a longer recovery.

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Exchange Reserves Up

Elsewhere, Arab Chain presented a separate report that provided some nuance. According to them, XRP’s reserves on Binance are at their highest level since late last year.

What’s interesting is that they had been dropping steadily in the last couple of months, going from over 2.8 billion XRP in November 2025 to a low of 2.55 billion XRP in February 2026.

Arab Chain explained that such trends often mean that holders are moving their coins off exchanges and into wallets or cold storage for long-term accumulation.

But in the last few weeks, the investors have been putting their stash back on exchanges, pushing XRP reserves on Binance to around 2.7 billion, in what the analysts suggested could be a renewed desire for trading or for the redistribution of liquidity within the market.

“Structurally, a rise in reserves on exchanges is often interpreted as a potential increase in the tradable supply in the spot market, as a larger quantity of coins becomes available for immediate trading,” the market watchers wrote.