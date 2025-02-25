Investors pulled $508 million from digital asset investment products last week, pushing two-week outflows to $924 million. This reversal comes after an 18-week period of inflows totaling $29 billion. CoinShares attributed the decline to market caution following the US Presidential inauguration, with concerns over trade tariffs, inflation, and monetary policies unsettling investors.

The period also witnessed a weakening trading activity, with turnover plunging from $22 billion to $13 billion over the past two weeks.

Investors Flock to XRP

According to the latest volume of CoinShares’ Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, Bitcoin experienced significant outflows of $571 million as it remained the main focus for investors. Meanwhile, some traders increased their bearish bets, as short-Bitcoin products attracted $2.8 million in inflows over the week.

Interestingly, investor interest in altcoins remained strong, as seen with XRP, which topped the list with $38.3 million in inflows last week. Since mid-November 2025, XRP has drawn $819 million, driven by hopes of a positive resolution in the US Securities and Exchange (SEC) case.

The US SEC has also seen a notable increase in spot XRP ETF applications recently. Several financial firms, including Canary Capital, WisdomTree, Bitwise, CoinShares, and 21Shares, have submitted filings over the past few weeks. The securities regulator has already acknowledged these applications amidst growing demand for XRP-based exchange-traded products within the investment community.

Meanwhile, Solana followed suit with $8.9 million, while Ethereum and Sui raked in $3.7 million and $1.47 million, respectively. Multi-asset products saw $3.1 million in inflows, whereas Litecoin and Cardano ended the week with modest inflows of $1.1 million and $0.1 million.

$560M Exits US Markets

The United States dominated regional flows with significant outflows totaling $560 million. A similar trend was seen across Hong Kong and Brazil as each recorded outflows of around $3 million. During the same period, Canada experienced a slight withdrawal of funds amounting to $2 million over the period.

Europe, on the other hand, exhibited stronger investor confidence, as evidenced by steady inflows. For instance, Germany and Switzerland received $30.5 million and $15.8 million, respectively. Both Sweden and Australia attracted close to $5 million in inflows.