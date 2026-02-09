XRP Leads Altcoin Inflows While Bitcoin Investment Products Struggle

Investors withdrew $187 million from digital asset products last week, but the pace of outflows has slowed significantly. Historically, these changes reveal crucial inflection points in investor sentiment.

CoinShares stated that the deceleration suggests that panic selling may be subsiding, which may imply that the market could be stabilizing and that a potential low point in crypto prices might be forming.

Altcoins Outshine Bitcoin

In its latest edition of Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, CoinShares revealed that the latest price correction pushed total assets under management (AuM) down to $129.8 billion, the lowest level since the announcement of US tariffs in March 2025, which also coincided with a local low in asset prices. Trading activity surged last week, which drove exchange-traded product (ETP) volumes to a record-breaking $63.1 billion.

This figure exceeded the previous peak of $56.4 billion recorded in October of the prior year. The strong activity indicates increased investor interest and momentum.

Investor sentiment was negative for Bitcoin, which experienced $264 million in outflows, alongside $11.6 million moving out of short positions. On the other hand, altcoins attracted fresh capital, as XRP led with $63.1 million, Solana $8.2 million, and Ethereum $5.3 million. XRP continues to dominate year-to-date inflows, recording $109 million. Chainlink and Litecoin saw more modest gains of $1.5 million and $1 million.

Additionally, multi-asset products raked in $9.3 million over the past week.

Outflows were concentrated in the US at $214 million, with Sweden at $135 million, and Australia at just $1.2 million. Despite this, other regions experienced meaningful inflows. For instance, Germany received $87.1 million, Switzerland $30.1 million, Canada $21.4 million, Brazil $16.7 million, and Hong Kong $6.8 million. The data highlights a mixed global picture.

Favorable ETFs and Macro Trends

Price weakness continues as Bitcoin slipped to $69,000 on Sunday and has hovered near that level into Monday. Despite this, Bitget CMO Ignacio Aguirre Franco said that the crypto asset has a path to the $150,000-$180,000 range this year if ETF flows stabilize and macro conditions improve. Ongoing Layer 2 development and growing DeFi activity strengthen Ethereum’s outlook, the exec said while predicting a potential target of $5,000-$6,000 with increased traditional finance participation. Franco added,

“Regulatory developments like the recent Clarity Bill and advancing market-structure legislation will also positively impact crypto markets by providing clearer compliance frameworks that reduce uncertainty and make these assets more attractive to institutions and traditional funds. As institutional capital finds easier entry points and global regulatory alignment improves, overall market stability and innovation are reinforced.”