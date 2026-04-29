XRP Is Ripple’s North Star: CEO Garlinghouse Reiterates Company Vision

After reposting a video from Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian on the responsibilities of chief executive officers, Ripple’s CEO doubled down that their company’s primary mark remains the native cross-border token, XRP.

The ever-vocal and supportive XRP Army was quick to celebrate his comments under the post as the asset fights to stay above the $1.40 support.

XRP Is Ripple’s North Star

The original video on X, posted by Ohanian, says that a company’s founder or CEO needs to keep telling the same story to their userbase and followers “over and over and over” again. Even as it changes and evolves over time, the fundamentals should remain the same and be frequently revisited.

He added that, as AI and other technologies are incorporated to improve the overall work experience and company growth prospects, effective communication becomes even more important for keeping everyone in the organization operating cohesively.

Ripple’s chief exec agreed and reposted Ohanian’s message, indicating that XRP remains the company’s North Star.

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All roads lead back to Ripple’s North Star, $XRP. https://t.co/z7cWxoQN1H — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) April 28, 2026

The vocal XRP community praised Garlinghouse’s commitment, with some highlighting Ripple’s recent big moves. One of the latest was announced earlier this week, and it involved a partnership with South Korea’s internet-only lender KBank to begin early-stage trials with blockchain remittances via Ripple’s network.

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Before that, the firm’s Head of Engineering revealed a collaboration with Project Elevel to introduce a “multi-phase roadmap targeting full readiness by 2028,” an initiative mostly focused on the upcoming quantum threats.

It’s worth noting that Garlinghouse has named XRP as Ripple’s North Star on several occasions in the past, with the latest example coming in late March.

XRP Fights for $1.40

Despite the continuous support from the company behind it, Ripple’s cross-border token has failed to capitalize on the recent notable resurgence of bitcoin. XRP was rejected at $1.50 a couple of weeks ago and has been unable to surpass $1.45 since then, despite making several attempts.

The latest retracement from yesterday pushed it south to a two-week low of $1.37, where it finally found some support and now tests the $1.40 level. Nevertheless, the asset remains deep in the red on a YTD scale, losing roughly 25% of its value since January 1.

Analysts remain confident in a big move ahead for XRP, while a recent SEC proposal has piqued holders’ interest, as it could change how regulators view the token.