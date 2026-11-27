Binance is recording a significant imbalance between XRP deposits and withdrawals. On November 26, when the Ripple token was trading around $0.95, the exchange’s seven-day deposit transaction share climbed to 91.4%, its highest level since 2019.

But withdrawals accounted for just 8%. This means deposit transactions occurred approximately 11.4 times more frequently than withdrawals, which considerably exceeds the imbalance recorded in May 2019.

Selling Pressure Building?

According to CryptoQuant, the broader exchange market presents a different picture, as deposits rose from 44% to 49% over the past month and withdrawals eased from 55% to 50%. Binance and KuCoin appear to have bucked the trend and instead went on to post deposit shares of roughly 91% and 74%, respectively.

Another important finding is the recovery in Binance’s XRP spot-to-futures volume ratio, which improved from September’s 19.4% and reached 21.8% on November 26. Despite this progress, futures trading volume remains 4.59 times higher than that of spot.

“The deposit imbalance makes spot activity particularly worth monitoring, should deposited XRP translate into selling.”

Meanwhile, estimated liquidation data place the largest long and short liquidation clusters around $0.85 and $1.05, respectively. It is still important to note that, with changing exchange behavior, deposit transaction counts do not necessarily indicate the amount of XRP transferred or confirm actual selling

EGRAG CRYPTO, on the other hand, believes the asset could be preparing for a major upside move. The crypto analyst identified $1.37 as the critical confirmation level. According to the analysis of the monthly inverted chart, XRP is forming a multi-year symmetrical triangle, followed by a “textbook breakdown” and a potential retest before the next major move.

A confirmed breakdown on the inverted chart would actually signal massive upside for XRP, rather than a price crash. EGRAG CRYPTO explained that several macro confluence targets include $6.43, $8.88, $9.57, $15.93, $33.09, and potentially $60.43.

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Earlier this week, X user Celal Kucuker also said that the token has “one of the best-looking charts in the market.”

A Welcome Respite

In what appears to be a positive development after weeks of outflows, spot XRP ETFs have recorded a return of investor inflows for the first time in November. On the 25th, these investment products attracted $4.07 million in net inflows in their first positive daily reading since October 29, according to data compiled by SoSoValue.

However, despite this recovery, November’s overall performance remains negative, as XRP ETFs are still facing cumulative net outflows of $29.18 million.