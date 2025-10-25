XRP Investor Alert: Why James Wynn Is Buying Ripple and What It Means for You

The popular trader also said he is done with meme coins and perpetual trading.

James Wynn, the pseudonymous trader who became quite the celebrity in the cryptocurrency community in the past several months with big bets on meme coins and BTC futures, has officially backed XRP.

In a recent post on X, he said he went down the “rabbit hole of XRP” and decided to invest a “significant portion” of over $25,000 into the asset.

I’ve spent the last 24hrs going down the rabbit hole of $XRP. I have decided to invest a SIGNIFICANT portion into XRP. ($25..+) I believe it could revolutionize the banking systems. It’s a gamble, as all investments are. Whether you are Team XRP or not. I want everyone to… — James Wynn (@JamesWynnReal) October 25, 2025

Wynn said the potential for Ripple and its native token is substantial as it could “revolutionize the banking systems.” However, the meme coin trader admitted that XRP still remains a gamble, just like all other investments.

His backing comes in a rather peculiar timing as the company behind the asset just announced that it has renamed Hidden Road – the prime broker it acquired earlier this year for $1.25 billion – to Ripple Prime. This means that Ripple is now the first and only crypto company to “own and operate a global, multi-asset prime broker – bringing the promise of digital assets to institutional customers at scale.”

Wynn also asked the community to outline the pros and cons of investing in Ripple’s cross-border token. The XRP Army, which is among the most vocal parts of the crypto community, was quick to highlight some pros, such as Ripple being the 2nd oldest chain in the Top 10 and its fast and cheap layer 1 network.

Others were a bit more skeptical. One user asked how much Ripple’s CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, paid Wynn for this post on Friday.

In a separate post, Wynn said he is done with meme coins and perpetual trading after “completing” both ventures and will now focus on building in the crypto industry. However, it doesn’t become clear if his new plans are somehow connected to Ripple.