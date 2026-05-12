XRP Inflows at 5-Month High: Why Institutional Giants Are Flocking Back to Ripple

Ripple’s cross-border token has posted a 3% increase over the past week, while the rising institutional interest suggests that a more substantial pump could be on the horizon.

Some analysts are optimistic that XRP could indeed head north, assuming it overcomes important resistance levels.

Best Day in Months

It was in November last year that Canary Capital became the first company to launch a spot XRP ETF in the US with 100% exposure to the asset. Shortly after, well-known entities like Bitwise, Franklin Templeton, 21Shares, and Grayscale followed suit.

At first, these financial vehicles entered the market with a storm, generating consecutive months of strong inflows. However, the momentum faded toward the end of January, and both February and March proved noticeably weaker. April and May saw significant improvement, signaling that the interest from more conservative investors, including pension funds and hedge funds, has returned. In fact, the inflows into spot XRP ETFs in the past 24 hours surpassed $25 million, the highest since the start of the year.

When fresh money flows into these products, the issuers are required to buy real tokens from the market to back the purchased shares. This process automatically generates consistent buying pressure, and when demand rises faster than the available supply, it can naturally push the price upward.

Since their launch, the spot XRP ETFs have accumulated a cumulative total net inflow of roughly $1.35 billion. In comparison, ETFs with Solana (SOL) as the underlying token have attracted approximately $1.08 billion, while those centered on Dogecoin (DOGE) have pulled in a mere $10.65 million.

Meanwhile, Standard Chartered recently projected that inflows into XRP ETFs could explode to the $4-$8 billion range by the end of the year, should regulatory clarity in the United States continue to improve. Growing political momentum behind initiatives like the CLARITY Act could make it easier for big investors to allocate capital, further strengthening the ETF narrative.

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When Real Pump?

XRP is well in green territory in both the weekly and monthly timeframes, yet analysts believe a more aggressive surge may come only when it crosses key levels.

The renowned crypto commentator Ali Martinez suggested that it must close above the top of a certain channel at $1.49 to trigger a breakout toward $1.80. Prior to that, he noted that the TD Sequential metric had flashed a major buy signal on the 4-hour chart, expecting a jump to $1.82 if the valuation decisively breaks through the $1.45 resistance.

XRP CAPTAIN 589 also chipped in. In their view, Ripple’s native token is on the verge of a “straight line breakout” to $8, with the catalyst potentially being the approval of the CLARITY Act.