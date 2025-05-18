Ripple has reached a decisive price range of $2.3-$2.5, with an impending breakout determining the upcoming trend. A bullish breakout will pave the way for a sustained rally toward the $3.1 range.
XRP Analysis
The Daily Chart
XRP’s recent bullish trend has been halted at the upper boundary of a prolonged descending wedge near the $2.7 level, triggering a bearish retracement. However, the price is now consolidating within a decisive and tight range between $2.3 and $2.5, bounded by the wedge’s apex. This zone has become a critical battleground between buyers and sellers.
The current pullback may also be interpreted as a retest of the recently broken 100 and 200-day moving averages, which could reintroduce demand into the market. A breakout from this narrow range appears imminent, and the direction of this breakout will likely determine XRP’s next major move. A bullish breakout above $2.5 would open the door for a sustained rally toward the $3.1 resistance area.
The 4-Hour Chart
On the lower timeframe, Ripple has maintained a broader bullish structure in recent days, breaking out above the descending wedge pattern. However, the asset faced significant selling pressure around the $2.7 resistance and was swiftly rejected, falling back into the wedge formation. This movement suggests a potential bull trap and false breakout.
Currently, XRP is holding above the key support at $2.3, where buying interest could reemerge. If this level holds, a renewed bullish push toward the $2.7 zone is likely. Still, the market is awaiting a decisive breakout from the $2.3–$2.5 consolidation range.
If the breakout is bullish, the price could quickly surge toward the $3.1 resistance. Conversely, a breakdown below $2.3 might trigger a sharp decline toward the $2 support, especially if accompanied by a short-squeeze or panic selling from overleveraged long positions.
Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more information.
Cryptocurrency charts by TradingView.