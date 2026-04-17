XRP Gets Major Adoption Boost From Solana as Price Gains Momentum

The announcement came just as both underlying assets experienced substantial price rebounds over the past 24 hours.

Just a couple of days after a cryptic tweet on X containing XRP’s logo, the official channel behind the Solana ecosystem announced that a 1:1-backed token redeemable for Ripple’s cross-border token has launched on its blockchain.

The statement coincided with notable price gains charted by XRP and SOL today as the geopolitical tension in the Middle East eased.

XRP is a digital asset native to the XRP Ledger, a decentralized public blockchain designed for fast, low-cost transactions. wXRP is live on Solana via @Hex_Trust and @LayerZero_Core, verify the token address on @tokens: https://t.co/1RaxyHAbMT — Solana (@solana) April 17, 2026

The product, dubbed wXRP, will be available on the Solana blockchain through a partnership with Hex Trust, which will provide custodial services, and LayerZero’s cross-chain bridge.

The new wrapped asset is verifiable on tokens.xyz and immediately available for use in several Solana DeFi applications, including Phantom wallet, Jupiter Exchange, Titan Exchange, byreal_io, and Meteora.

The move now follows a pledge from Hex Trust from late 2025 to expand XRP’s DeFi capabilities across different chains, starting with Solana.

The ever-vocal XRP Army was quick to pick up and praise the announcement, with John Squire saying, “The flip just switched.” The timing is also quite intriguing as it comes on a day when the crypto market jumped after the de-escalation developments in the war between the US/Israel and Iran.

You may also like:

XRP was at the forefront of gains today, surging to just over $1.50 for the first time in almost a month. SOL briefly surpassed $90 before it slipped to just under that level now.