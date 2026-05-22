XRP Futures on CME One Year Later: $63B in Trading Volume and Counting

CME's XRP futures generated nearly $63 billion in trading volume during their first year.

One year after launching XRP futures, data from the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) show the product has gained steady traction in the derivatives market.

Since trading began on May 19, 2025, the exchange has recorded almost $63 billion in notional trading volume across its XRP futures suite as of May 15, 2026.

XRP Sees Heavy Derivatives Demand

CME introduced two products at launch. First was a standard XRP futures contract representing 50,000 tokens, and then a smaller micro contract representing 2,500 XRP. Both were designed to give traders exposure to the asset’s price movements without requiring direct ownership of the crypto asset itself.

The contracts are cash-settled and track the CME CF XRP-Dollar Reference Rate, which allows market participants to trade XRP exposure through a regulated marketplace. Over the past year, traders exchanged 1.32 million contracts, equivalent to 28.6 billion XRP. The figures point to strong activity around XRP-linked derivatives, particularly among investors using futures for hedging, speculation, or leveraged trading strategies.

Unlike spot trading, futures contracts also allow traders to take both bullish and bearish positions depending on market expectations. CME has since expanded the lineup with XRP options and Spot-Quoted XRP futures, amidst demand for XRP-related products on institutional trading platforms.

XRP Price Weakness

Amid broader market turmoil, US-based spot XRP ETFs have also continued to rake in inflows. So far in May, these investment funds have recorded inflows of over $98 million. Even so, XRP has failed to replicate the same growth trajectory in terms of its price. The token is over 26% down so far this year and is trading near $1.35 at the time of writing.

At the same time, exchange-flow data tracked by CryptoQuant indicated that XRP trading activity may also be entering a different phase. The analytics platform found that heavy deposit activity previously concentrated on Bybit has started to cool, while Binance and Coinbase are now seeing stronger withdrawal-side transactions.

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The change could hint at easing sell-side pressure compared to the trend observed over the past several weeks.