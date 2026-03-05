XRP Funding Rates on Binance Turn Deeply Negative, Buy Signal?

Analysts say past periods of deeply negative funding rates on Binance have often been followed by corrective rallies.

XRP funding rates on Binance turned negative this week, hitting levels that have historically preceded short-term price rebounds.

The setup suggests crowded short positioning may have created conditions for a corrective rally, though analysts caution this does not guarantee a lasting trend reversal without a broader market catalyst.

Derivatives Data Flashes Contrarian Signal

Data from Binance shows XRP funding rates entered a phase of extreme negativity, while the asset ranged between $1.35 and $1.50, according to CryptoQuant analyst Darkfost. This comes after the Ripple token experienced a 60% correction from its July 2025 all-time high of $3.65, with most derivatives traders positioning on the short side despite the sustained drop.

Historical data suggests that short-term rebounds or corrective rallies in XRP often follow periods of extreme negative funding rates on Binance. The analyst emphasized that such configurations act as contrarian indicators, suggesting bearish positioning may have become overcrowded relative to actual price action.

“When market consensus becomes excessively aligned in one direction, history shows that markets tend to surprise the majority,” Darkfost wrote.

Even though the configuration does not ensure long-term trend reversals, the on-chain observer pointed out that it was a favorable indicator for investors trying to find appealing entry points or looking to progressively increase their exposure to XRP.

Exchange Outflows Suggest Supply Tightening

On the technical side, analyst EGRAG CRYPTO yesterday identified $1.55 as the first critical trigger level for XRP, with a weekly close above this point weakening the current downward trajectory.

A more decisive breakout above $2.20 would invalidate the bearish descending channel structure that has defined the asset’s price action for months and open the path toward $2.70 to $3.60. At present, XRP is trading around $1.44, up about 3% in 24 hours but down nearly 10% over the past month and more than 60% below its all-time high.

Adding to the dynamics, exchange outflow data shows a significant increase in XRP withdrawals during February, with total outflows reaching approximately 7.03 billion XRP, the highest level since November 2025.

Binance led the withdrawal volume with outflows of 3.38 billion XRP, indicating a shift in assets from trading environments to private wallets or long-term storage. When withdrawals increase in this manner, it often indicates that a portion of the available supply is being removed from the spot market, potentially reducing liquidity on trading platforms.

With that in mind, traders will likely be focused on whether the combination of negative funding rates and large exchange withdrawals will translate into buying pressure. As Darkfost put it,

“In such uncertain conditions, it becomes essential to carefully select positions, relying on market signals that are beginning to emerge.”