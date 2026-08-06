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XRP Forms Long-Term Pattern With $27 Price Target: Analyst

The analyst compared XRP's current consolidation to its 2022 bottoming phase rather than a breakdown in its long-term trend.
Wayne Jones
By Wayne Jones

Chart analyst ChartNerd flagged an 8.5-year cup-and-handle pattern on XRP this week, arguing that the token is nearing the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement level that could set up a long-term move toward $8, $13, and $27.

The outlook arrives while XRP itself sits near $1.06, deep in a correction that has wiped out most of its gains from the past year.

Cup and Handle Points to $8, $13, and $27

In an August 4 post on X, ChartNerd said XRP’s cup-and-handle formation is “one of the largest macro setups” on the market and that the token is approaching the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement level, which the analyst believes could support a move toward the Fibonacci extension targets of $8, $13, and $27.

According to him, the targets are “not an if, but a when,” and he has also warned that short-term price action remains uncertain. The analyst said XRP’s recent weakness does not necessarily point to problems with the asset itself, describing it as part of a wider crypto market correction.

That conviction comes with a caveat. In a separate post, ChartNerd laid out a scenario where XRP spends the rest of the year consolidating around $1, comparing it to the bottoming process from June 2022, with a Gaussian channel indicator only catching up to price gradually instead of through a steep drop first.

He framed the scenario as an alternative to an earlier $0.90 to $0.70 target range, not a reversal of the long-term thesis, adding that the original roadmap toward the $1 area was mapped out back when XRP traded near $1.80 to $2.

But not everyone is buying ChartNerd’s numbers. Trader CryptoBull dismissed the lower short-term targets in a post this week, betting XRP skips past $0.87 and $0.73 entirely.

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“Those waiting for $0.87 or $0.73, I will see you at $23,” he wrote.

XRP’s Price Slide and What Other Analysts See

Other analysts have also focused on XRP’s current technical position, including EGRAG CRYPTO, who said the Ripple token had lost its 50-day moving average and was approaching the 100-day exponential moving average, a level the analyst described as historically important for long-term support.

According to the market watcher, a move toward the $1 to $0.95 range could be a normal retest if XRP holds that area. He placed a possible downside target near $0.80 if the token falls toward the lower boundary of its long-term channel, while maintaining targets of $15, $27, and above $50.

Another analyst, Ali Martinez, also pointed to $1.06 as the level that could decide XRP’s next move. In an August 4 report, Martinez said holding that price could open a path toward $1.35 and $1.64, while losing it could expose XRP to a drop toward $0.62.

The asset was trading around $1.06 at the time of writing, with CoinGecko data showing it had gone down by about 2% over seven days and more than 6% across 30 days. Over the past year, XRP has fallen about 65%, keeping it nearly 71% below its all-time high of $3.65.

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Ripple (XRP) Price
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About the author

Wayne Jones
Wayne Jones
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Wayne is a dynamic part-time trader with an impressive eye for detail. His passion for understanding financial systems has led to an intriguing interest in blockchain technology, and he enjoys exploring and writing about cryptocurrencies. Possessing a keen intellect and diligent work ethic, he stays up-to-date on the latest industry trends, regularly sharing his insights in articles and professional presentations.