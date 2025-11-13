XRP Flip? Bearish to Bullish Pattern Signals December Rally

XRP forms a bullish pattern near $2.50 as dominance rises and the first U.S. spot XRP ETF launches on Nasdaq on November 13, 2025.

XRP is gaining attention after showing signs of a pattern change on the charts. The asset is around $2.50 at press time, up 2% over the last 24 hours and 9% in the past week.

With a breakout attempt underway, some market analysts are monitoring whether this shift continues into December.

Pattern Change Suggests Possible Breakout

Analyst ChartNerd posted a chart showing XRP completing a descending triangle, which broke below $2.70 in late October. That breakdown pushed the price into the $2.00–$2.20 area. Since then, XRP has begun forming an ascending triangle. This setup shows rising lows and resistance around the same $2.70 level.

At the current price, Ripple’s token is trading near the upper range of this new structure. “This path could last until December, if so,” the analyst said, pointing to the continuation of the trend if the pattern holds.

As previously reported, XRP formed a cup-and-handle between January and July 2025, with the handle still developing. That earlier breakout suggested a possible move toward $5 before year-end. Failure to hold the ascending support would likely bring the price back to the $2.00–$2.20 range, where it previously found buyers.

Price and Dominance Trends

Analyst Ali Martinez shared a separate 4-hour chart showing XRP trading within a descending channel. This range features lower highs and lower lows. The lower boundary sits near $2.00, which Martinez said could act as support.

“XRP could find support at $2,” the post noted.

If the asset slips below $2.30, further movement toward that area may follow. This level has acted as a bounce point in recent weeks.

Moreover, according to CRYPTOWZRD, XRP Dominance is showing early signs of recovery. The chart shows a breakout above both a trendline and the 50-day simple moving average. These were the same indicators seen during a prior rally earlier this year.

The metric is now around 4%. While the breakout has occurred, the analyst added, “bulls have work to do,” referring to the need to hold the move. A drop back under the breakout levels could suggest the reversal has not fully developed.

XRP ETF Launch Draws Market Attention

As reported by CryptoPotato, the first spot XRP ETF (with 100% exposure to the asset) in the US began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on November 13, 2025. The final approval process has cleared, and trading is expected to open with strong market interest.

Meanwhile, this event may bring new institutional demand, but large holders have reportedly been selling into the rally. This could create short-term pressure as new inflows compete with existing supply.