Ripple’s native token continues to trade in a calm environment, with neither bulls nor bears showing decisive strength. The market is consolidating inside established structures, and order flow has not yet shifted strongly enough to break the deadlock.

Technical Analysis

By Shayan

The Daily Chart

On the daily timeframe, Ripple is holding above the $2.7–$2.8 support zone, a level further reinforced by the 100-day moving average. Despite recent downside pressure, buyers have stepped in each time the price has tested this area.

The broader ascending channel remains intact, but overhead resistance around $3.4–$3.6 continues to weigh on the market. Until the price escapes this compression, XRP is likely to remain range-bound.

The 4-Hour Chart

The 4-hour chart highlights a descending triangle structure, with the asset repeatedly testing the lower boundary near $2.7 while failing to break past the descending resistance trendline.

This narrowing range is squeezing liquidity, setting up for a breakout. If buyers manage to push through $3.1, momentum could carry XRP toward the $3.4 resistance. Conversely, losing the $2.7 decision point would likely accelerate a decline toward $2.4.