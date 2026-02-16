XRP Fakeout to $1.65 Sparks Crash Fears: Gravestone Doji in Focus

The last time XRP printed a gravestone doji, it dumped by nearly 50% - will history repeat?

Ripple’s cross-border token stole the show yesterday, surging by double-digits to a multi-week peak of over $1.65. This prompted many analysts to speculate about another rally from the asset, perhaps to and beyond $2.00.

However, the following several hours showed that this was another fakeout as XRP tumbled to under $1.50, thus erasing almost all weekend gains.

According to a couple of prominent crypto analysts, the asset’s instant surge to $1.65 and its inability to close higher the weekly candle meant that it has printed a gravestone doji.

This is a technical term that suggests the formation of a bearish reversal candlestick pattern, indicating that the bullish momentum has faded. It’s often succeeded by a more profound price decline.

Ali Martinez, one of the analysts who spoke about the meaning of the gravestone doji, noted that the last time XRP had charted it, its price tumbled by 46% in just a few weeks. If something similar is to transpire now, XRP could lose the coveted $1.00 support and head toward $0.80.

The last time $XRP printed a gravestone doji was on the weekly chart, and the price dropped 46%. https://t.co/JcCuSzDd2k pic.twitter.com/IcxINjMCch — Ali Charts (@alicharts) February 16, 2026

CryptoWZRD’s opinion was slightly different. They also acknowledged the gravestone doji close on the weekly chart, but added that “most of this move was a pullback from the earlier spike in a low-liquidity environment, which is healthy.”

ERGAG CRYPTO, a well-known XRP bull, retweeted a November 15, 2025, post, in which they asked why people are ignoring the fourth wave. They believe the asset is currently in this wave, which can “absolutely be irregular or expanded corrective.”

The analyst’s chart shows XRP’s price going to somewhere around $1.30 during the corrective fourth wave, before a potential reversal to new all-time highs.

#XRP – Rejecting Facts 🤔: WHY? Honest and sincere question…

▫️Why are so many TA analysts rejecting this wave count, especially Wave 4? ▫️Wave 4 can absolutely be irregular or expanded corrective, and in this structure we clearly need a close above Wave B to launch the 5th… pic.twitter.com/82esPLcvUa — EGRAG CRYPTO (@egragcrypto) November 15, 2025