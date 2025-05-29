XRP is still caught in a long-term consolidation phase, showing neither significant bullish momentum nor complete breakdown confirmation. Both the XRP/USDT and XRP/BTC pairs reflect this indecisiveness, with price action tightening within well-defined patterns.

Technical Analysis

The USDT Pair

Starting with XRP/USDT, the price continues to compress within a descending channel. The upper resistance trendline from the January high remains unbroken, while the horizontal demand zone near the $2 level has acted as strong support multiple times.

XRP is now hovering right above the 100-day (orange) and 200-day (blue) moving averages around the $2.3 level. The RSI is also flat around 48, showing a lack of momentum in either direction. The longer XRP fails to break above the descending resistance, the more vulnerable it becomes to a breakdown, especially if Bitcoin begins a retracement phase.

The BTC Pair

Against Bitcoin, XRP is hovering just above key support at 2200 SAT, a level that has repeatedly held since mid-April. The pair has been trending lower within a descending channel, compressing against horizontal support.

Both the 100-day and 200-day moving averages are now flattening out above the current price, and around the 2500 SAT mark, acting as key dynamic resistance levels. This setup reflects a bearish bias unless the buyers can reclaim 2400 SAT and push out of the descending channel and above the moving averages.

The momentum is also clearly weakening, as reflected by the RSI sitting near 30, indicating a lack of bullish strength. If the 2200 SAT demand zone is lost, XRP/BTC could quickly slide to the 1600-1800 SAT range, which is the next visible demand zone due to imbalances (fair value gaps) formed in December last year.