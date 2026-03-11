XRP Exchange Transactions Fall to Historic Lows: Good or Bad for Ripple’s Price?

Exchange-related activity involving XRP has declined significantly in recent months. What does it mean for Ripple's price?

Alongside Bitcoin, major altcoins posted minor recovery as optimism surrounding a potential ceasefire in the Iran conflict supported risk assets. XRP, for one, climbed by 4% on Tuesday.

The appreciation, however, comes at a time when fewer XRP users are interacting with exchanges.

Market Interest Cools

On-chain analytics shared by CryptoQuant shows that the number of deposit and withdrawal transactions across major trading platforms has fallen to the lowest level recorded since the indicator was first introduced. The decline in activity has emerged following a steep drop in XRP’s price, which has fallen more than 60% from its highs established last summer. According to the analysis, the price correction appears to have been accompanied by a considerable reduction in user engagement with cryptocurrency exchanges.

The observation is based on the Multi Exchanges Daily Depositing/Withdrawing Transactions Delta. This metric is designed to track the net number of XRP transfer transactions occurring across 15 leading crypto exchanges. Unlike traditional flow metrics that measure the total volume of assets moving between wallets and exchanges, this indicator focuses specifically on transaction counts.

As a result, it provides insight into the number of users actively sending or withdrawing XRP, rather than simply measuring the quantity of tokens transferred.

In terms of market interpretation, rising values in the metric generally indicate that a larger number of users are depositing XRP onto exchanges compared with those withdrawing it. Such behavior can suggest potential selling pressure, since traders often move assets to exchanges in preparation for selling.

On the other hand, declining values typically imply that more participants are withdrawing XRP to private wallets, a trend often associated with accumulation or longer-term holding strategies.

Historical data reveals that the last major spike in exchange deposits occurred in January 2025 when the crypto asset’s price approached $3. That surge was followed by strong withdrawal activity between May and June 2025, which reflected accumulation after the sell-off.

Payments Ecosystem

The development comes as Ripple recently detailed several milestones tied to its payments ecosystem. In a post on X, the company said that Ripple Payments has processed more than $100 billion in total transaction volume and currently operates across over 60 markets worldwide.

The system is connected to 51 real-time payment rails, according to the update. Ripple also noted that RLUSD reached a $1 billion market capitalization in less than a year after launch. The company said the platform integrates fiat currencies and stablecoins while operating under more than 75 regulatory licenses across multiple jurisdictions.