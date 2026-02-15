XRP ETFs Weekly Review: Has the Demand Disappeared?

It was three months ago when the wait was finally over for the XRP Army as the first spot exchange-traded fund tracking the performance of their favorite asset in the US launched.

The initial trading days were more than impressive, and a few more funds joined the Ripple fleet. However, the past week showed a rather worrying trend reversal.

XRP ETFs’ Demand Slows

Canary Capital’s XRPC set a debut-day trading volume record in 2025 on its November 13 launch and remains the market leader despite the launch of four additional funds. It now holds more than $410 million in cumulative net inflows, followed by Bitwise’s XRP ($360 million) and Franklin Templeton’s XRPZ ($328 million).

The products went for over a month without a single red day in terms of net flows, and quickly surpassed the $1 billion mark. However, the green streak broke on January 7, and there were a few more painful days since then, including January 20, and the worst – January 29.

Nevertheless, most full trading weeks ended in the green, with total net inflows stabilizing above $1.20 billion. The past week, though, showed little interest despite three days being in the green. The net inflows were $6.31 million on Monday, $3.26 million on Tuesday, and $4.5 million on Friday, shows data from SoSoValue.

Thursday was a red day, with a net withdrawal of $6.42 million, while Wednesday’s trading volume was absent, with $0.00 in flows. Although the week ended slightly in the green ($7.65 million), the total number and individual daily performance clearly show a declining demand.

But XRP Price Rockets

Despite the lack of interest in the ETFs, the underlying asset’s price went through some intense volatility, especially during the weekend. The token recovered from last week’s plunge to $1.11 but was rejected at $1.55 and spent most of the past several days sitting around $1.40.

The bulls went on the offensive in the past 48 hours, pushing the cryptocurrency to a multi-week peak of just over $1.65 earlier today. Nevertheless, XRP was rejected once again there and now sits around $1.55 once more.

Despite the retracement, XRP’s market cap remains well above $90 billion, placing it north of BNB for the battle for the fourth place in terms of that metric.