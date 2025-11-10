XRP ETF Watch: DTCC Listing Signals Possible 1933 Act Launch This Week

Five spot XRP ETFs were added to the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation’s active roster, signaling readiness for imminent launch.

The first spot XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) structured under the Securities Act of 1933 could debut this week.

This follows the recent addition of five XRP ETFs to the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation’s (DTCC) active roster.

DTCC Listing Brings Spot XRP ETFs Closer to Launch

The DTCC inclusion confirms that the clearing and settlement systems are ready for these investment products. The database is a centralized system that records and processes securities transactions, including ETFs, in the United States financial markets.

However, the development is not an approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) but is widely seen as one of the final steps before launch. The listed funds include the Bitwise XRP ETF (XRP), Franklin Templeton XRP Trust (XRPZ), 21Shares XRP ETF (TOXR), Canary Capital XRP ETF (XRPC), and CoinShares XRP ETF (XRPL).

The timing of these additions coincides with the resolution of the U.S. government shutdown, which had previously stalled regulatory processes. Following the Senate’s approval of a bipartisan funding package, agencies like the SEC can now resume normal operations. This allows for the review of all new financial products, including ETFs, to move forward.

Nate Geraci, president of NovaDius Wealth Management, commented on the development, stating, “Government shutdown ending = spot crypto ETF floodgates opening,” adding that he expects the spot XRP ETFs to go live this week.

The analyst also believes that these developments show a clear shift in regulatory tone, following the end of Ripple’s five-year legal dispute with the SEC in August 2025.

Amended S-1 Filings Pave the Way for Immediate Release

Several issuers have recently submitted amended S-1 registration statements with the financial watchdog, with some removing the “delaying amendment” clause and adding “automatic effectiveness” language. This change allows their ETFs to launch immediately once given the green light.

Canary Capital CEO Steven McClurg said last week that the firm could launch its XRPC ETF as early as next week. Franklin Templeton and 21Shares have also lodged third amendments, with both removing Section 8(a) delay language to speed up approval. Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas noted that the 21Shares filing starts a 20-day waiting period, potentially setting its debut within November if no further holdups occur.

Bitwise has also updated its registration for a spot XRP ETF, with Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan commenting that these funds could “easily become” billion-dollar investment vehicles within their first few months of trading, citing strong institutional interest and the success of Solana and Bitcoin spot ETFs as examples.