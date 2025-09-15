TL;DR

After the delay in the past several days, the REX-Osprey XRP ETF (going with the ticker XRPR) is supposed to launch during the current business week.

Prominent names in the ETF industry, as well as a known journalist, outlined some of the latest details.

The REX-Osprey™ XRP ETF, $XRPR, is coming this week!$XRPR will be the first U.S. ETF to deliver investors spot exposure to the third largest cryptocurrency by market cap, $XRP. From REX-Osprey™, the team behind $SSK.@OspreyFunds View Fund Prospectus:… pic.twitter.com/qMdKhfBZ0e — REX Shares (@REXShares) September 15, 2025

Although the ETF issuer, REX-Osprey, called the product a spot XRP ETF, details from Fox Business’ Eleanor Terrett shed a bit of a different light. She reposted the initial tweet, but indicated that the financial vehicle will operate as a “spot ETF with extras.”

“To my understanding, it’s a spot product in a ’40 Act wrapper that holds real XRP plus cash, Treasuries, and some derivatives,” she said before adding that it “is more regulated than traditional spot products.”

James Seyffart, Bloomberg’s ETF expert, also weighed in on the matter, confirming that the ETF should be going live for trading this week.

Recall that the XRP ETF, alongside REX-Osprey’s DOGE ETF, were supposed to hit the markets last week but faced some last-minute delays. In this article, we explore the difference between REX-Osprey’s ETFs and regular spot exchange-traded funds.

The SEC continues to delay making a decision on all other over a dozen XRP ETF applications, with the latest issuer to face this setback being Franklin Templeton.

In terms of price actions, REX-Osprey’s announcement has failed to impact the underlying asset in any meaningful way. The asset is down by over 6% since the Saturday peak of $3.19 and slipped below $3 earlier today. As of press time, it fights to remain above that key support line.