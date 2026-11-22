Has XRP finally reached its long-awaited accumulation zone or is another flush toward $0.70 and below still coming?

The popular cross-border token has been on a massive downtrend ever since its all-time high in July last year, which culminated yesterday morning with a drop to $0.85. This represented a 75% drop in less than 18 months.

Several analysts believe that the token has finally entered the long-awaited $0.90-$0.70 region that could form the foundation for its next major cycle, but there’s a major catch.

Bulls Waiting For This?

ChartNerd is among the analysts warning for months that XRP could eventually sweep below the psychological $1.00 support and revisit the $0.90-$0.70 area before establishing a more durable bottom. The scenario has materialized to a large extent given Saturday’s crash to well under $0.90. He explained that XRP has returned to a multi-year ascending support line stretching back to 2020, potentially setting up its third major retest.

His chart depicts an 8.5-year cup-and-handle structure, with the 2018 peak forming one side and the July 2025 ATH the other before the current pullback began. He described $0.90-$0.70 as his “pocket of interest” for roughly eight months. If XRP tests and ultimately defends that area, he believes it could develop into an accumulation base before a more significant recovery.

In another tweet, he outlined that XRP had previously experienced corrections of up to 96% before major expansions. As previously reported, his conservative long-term upside targets remain $5-$8, but only after the asset stabilizes and receives the necessary technical confirmation.

Meanwhile, EGRAG CRYPTO identified $0.8965 as a major confluence of the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement and descending-channel support. XRP could rebound from that level toward $1.20 and potentially $1.6250, or spend additional time ranging around $0.90 before another leg higher. If that support is lost, though, $0.59 comes into play.

More Pain or Bottom In?

XRP’s RSI has entered deeply oversold territory, but EGRAG explicitly warned that this alone does not confirm the bottom is in. His nearer recovery, as reported yesterday, sits around $1.20-$1.25, followed by $1.35-$1.40, while losing the low $0.90 region, which was tested severely over the weekend, would expose substantially lower prices.

You may also like:

Dark Defender is taking the more aggressive contrarian approach, saying he has personally added XRP to his holdings because his indicators showed the asset is deeply oversold. In his latest message, he went further, claiming that he expects XRP to stage one of its biggest reversals ever.