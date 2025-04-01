Bitcoin’s nosedive was finally halted as the asset bounced off the $81,000 support and has added three grand since then.

The altcoins have reacted well to the recent crash, too, with most charting impressive gains over the past day. ETH, XRP, DOGE, and ADA lead the pack from the larger caps.

BTC Rises Above $84K

The previous business week started on the right foot for BTC as the asset broke out of its weekend consolidation levels of around $84,000 and jumped to a 17-day peak of almost $89,000. Although it was stopped there, it managed to remain close to that line for the next few days.

However, the landscape started to change for the worse as the week progressed. The culmination was on Friday when BTC fell from $87,500 to $83,500 within hours. Its recovery attempt was short-lived, and the bears kept the pressure on, pushing the asset south to $81,600 on Saturday.

After another unsuccessful bounce-off attempt during the weekend, bitcoin plunged to $81,200 on a couple of occasions on Sunday evening and on Monday.

This support was able to hold, and BTC finally started to recover. In the past 24 hours, the asset gained more than three grand and now sits above $84,000. Its market cap has risen to $1.670 trillion on CG, while its dominance over the alts is still north of 59%.

Alts Recover

Most altcoins have turned green today. ETH leads the pack with a 5% surge that has pushed its price to almost $1,900. XRP has increased by a similar percentage (5.5%) and is close to $2.2. Other notable gainers from the larger-cap alts include DOGE, ADA, TON, LINK, SUI, SHIB, AVAX, and XLM.

The most impressive price pumps come from EOS (14%), Sonic (13%), Render (11%), Aave (10%), BONK (10%), and PEPE (10%).

The total crypto market cap has added over $70 billion in a day and has risen to $2.830 trillion on CG.