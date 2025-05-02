The launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs and later the Ethereum counterparts last year in the US changed the game, while Trump’s pro-crypto approach and favorable regulatory environment brought even more hope for numerous large-cap altcoins to have such financial vehicles trading on Wall Street.

With over 70 applications sitting on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s desk now, one of the most prominent ETF experts, Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas, said during the Token2019 conference in Dubai that many of them might be approved this summer.

The post, shared by Balchunas and reposted by James Seyffart, reads that the following months could essentially become the summer of crypto ETFs, with such products tracking the performance of LTC, XRP, SOL, and DOGE set to be greenlighted.

The approval odds on Polymarket, which has turned out to be quite accurate in predicting past events, suggest that an XRP ETF has a 79% chance to see the light of day by the end of the year. The percentage drops significantly to 42%, though, when the deadline is set at July 31.

Ripple leads the way with the most ETF applications. It has already received the green light on a few, but they are all futures-based and not spot. Here’s the latest summarized information on the Ripple ETF front.

The DOGE ETF odds stand at 68% by December 31 and under 25% for July 31. For Solana, the percentages are 78% by the end of the year and 30% by July 31. Litecoin’s ETF chances are similar to those of SOL – 78% and 24%, respectively.