XRP Cup & Handle Breakout Could Trigger $5 Year-End Run

XRP trades near $2.41 as traders eye a $5 target. Chart patterns, ETF news, and market signals point to a possible breakout ahead.

XRP is trading at $2.38 at press time, down slightly over the last 24 hours but up 4% over the past week.

Recent technical setups and data suggest growing interest in a potential move higher, with some traders eyeing a $5 target before the year ends.

Cup-and-Handle Pattern in Focus

Levi shared a chart showing a classic cup-and-handle setup on XRP’s 3-day timeframe. The rounded bottom formed between January and July 2025, followed by a move upward. Since then, the asset has pulled back inside a downward channel, shaping the handle.

Notably, this structure is often seen before a breakout. The upper boundary of the handle is now being tested. A clean break above that level would complete the pattern and open room toward the $5 area. Levi noted,

BREAKING: $XRP chart shows a classic cup-&-handle setup pointing to a $5 target by year-end. pic.twitter.com/kU37qXUBSU — Levi | Crypto Crusaders (@LeviRietveld) November 12, 2025

The MACD on the chart also shows a possible bullish cross forming.

Furthermore, ChartNerd pointed to a larger consolidation-expansion cycle. In the past, XRP traded sideways before a breakout. A similar structure is now visible on the chart, with the price holding between $1.50 and $3.00 throughout most of 2025.

If this pattern continues, a new upward move could follow. The chart suggests this consolidation phase may be near completion, but a push above the top of the range is still needed.

Mirrored Setup Hints at Repeat Move

EGRAG CRYPTO shared a short-term pattern labeled “As Above, So Below” on the 4-hour chart. It compares two identical time periods of 89 days. Both show four stages of price movement within a tight range. The current structure reflects the earlier phase.

Support levels are marked between $2.30 and $2.50. Resistance areas sit near $2.80, $3.00, and higher at $3.65 and $4.38. The final level on the chart aligns with the 1.414 Fibonacci extension at $4.38.

Market Reaction and New Developments

CRYPTOWZRD noted that XRP closed below $2.75 and is still influenced by Bitcoin’s trend. The key short-term level remains $2.41. A bounce from that support may allow for a move higher, while a failure to hold it could lead to more range-bound movement.

As CryptoPotato reported, analysts are watching the $2.70 resistance level. This zone is seen as a short-term barrier before any major move can materialize.

Separately, Steph reported that XRP’s CVD turned positive for the first time in months.

“Last time this happened, XRP rallied 75%.”

In addition, Canary Capital is set to launch the first US-based spot XRP ETF on November 13, aiming for full exposure to the asset.