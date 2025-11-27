XRP Crashes 18% This Month: But Here Are the Bullish Signals You Shouldn’t Ignore

XRP has fallen 18% this month, slipping to $2.19 at press time. The drop has brought the price near a strong support level, which could decide its next move.

In the last 24 hours, Ripple’s token rose by 1%, and over the past week, it gained 3%. Daily trading volume is $3.89 billion. XRP is still trading 40% below its July 2025 high of $3.65.

XRP Tests Critical Support

Analyst CRYPTOWZRD described the current move as another “inverse parabolic decline.” A similar drop earlier this year led to a quick rally. This recent drop is even sharper. According to the same analyst,

“Sharp declines often precede an equally violent rally.”

Notably, the market is now watching to see if the $2.00 support zone can hold. If it does, XRP could aim for the $2.60 area, which is the middle of its recent trading range.

Consolidation Could Be a Setup

ChartNerd shared a long-term chart showing XRP in a multi-month consolidation phase. This range is forming just above a major level that once marked its all-time high close and now acts as significant support.

The asset has remained steady within this box for several months. If it holds, the next target could be around $8.00. This area comes from a Fibonacci projection used to estimate breakout moves.

“Valid as long as support holds,” the analyst noted.

Moreover, another chart from ChartNerd shows XRP may be near the final leg of a wave pattern. This structure includes five stages, and XRP appears to be in the fourth phase. The current consolidation sits just above the 2021 high, now acting as support.

The fifth and final move, if it happens, points toward $24. This view is based on the Elliott Wave structure, which tracks patterns in price over time.

ETF Flows and Market Liquidity

ETF activity around XRP has picked up. Data shared by CryptosRus shows strong inflows into new funds, with over 80 million tokens added on the first day. Grayscale and Franklin Templeton saw $130 million combined at launch. Canary’s fund holds the largest share, now at $331 million.

Meanwhile, traders are also watching for a breakout from a possible flag pattern. The next short-term move could target $2.35 to $2.45. Heatmap data from Steph Is Crypto shows high liquidity between $2.30 and $2.40.

“This zone remains a magnet,” the post read.