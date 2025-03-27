Ripple’s momentum has stalled at the critical 100-day moving average of $2.5, leading to muted price action.
This juncture is pivotal; a breakout above this resistance could trigger a significant rally, while a rejection may result in a sharp decline.
XRP Analysis
By Shayan
The Daily Chart
XRP’s price has stalled upon reaching the crucial 100-day moving average at $2.5, with bullish momentum fading and volatility declining. This period of consolidation suggests that a decisive move, either a breakout or rejection, is imminent.
The presence of sellers at this level increases the likelihood of a rejection, which could trigger a bearish cascade. However, if buyers break above this resistance, a short squeeze could push the price toward the key $3 threshold.
The 4-Hour Chart
Ripple’s recent bullish momentum has slowed on the lower timeframe, leading to sideways consolidation and muted volatility. Market activity remains low, indicating a balance between buyers and sellers.
The asset faces a strong resistance zone between $2.5 and $2.8, where significant selling pressure could limit further upside. Given current conditions, further consolidation within the $2–$2.8 range seems more likely in the mid-term. However, a breakout above $2.8, aligned with the upper boundary of a bullish flag pattern, could ignite a fresh uptrend, potentially setting the stage for new all-time highs.
