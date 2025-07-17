Bitcoin’s price recovery following the Tuesday correction came to a halt at $120,000, where the bears stopped the asset and pushed it south by around two grand.

In contrast, numerous altcoins have posted notable price gains over the past day, including ETH, which surged toward $3,500.

BTC Stopped at $120K

The primary cryptocurrency had a historic week, which began last Wednesday. After it finally managed to break through the $110,000 resistance, the asset jumped to a new all-time high of $112,000 later that day. That was just the beginning, though, as its gains continued for the next 48 hours and BTC peaked at almost $119,000 on Friday.

The weekend was calmer until Sunday evening, when it started to regain traction once again. The actual culmination took place on Monday when the bulls initiated another leg-up that pushed bitcoin to just over $123,000, where it set a new and its latest all-time high.

This meant that BTC had added over $15,000 in the span of just a few days, which was somewhat expectedly followed by a correction. As whales and other investors realized profits, bitcoin’s price tumbled to just under $116,000 on Tuesday.

Nevertheless, the bulls defended that level and pushed BTC higher, challenging $120,000 yesterday but to no avail. As of now, bitcoin stands around two grand lower, with a market capitalization of $2.350 trillion. Its dominance over the alts, though, continues to diminish and is down to 60.6% on CG after going to well above 63% last week.

ETH Rockets, XRP Nears ATH

Many altcoins have produced impressive gains in the past week and day. Ethereum continues its spectacular performance, having surged by 9% on a 24-hour scale. As such, ETH now trades at a five-month high of almost $3,450.

XRP is also among the biggest gainers. A sizable accumulation trend by whales has driven it to over $3.15, or around 7% away from its 2018 all-time high of $ 3.40.

Dogecoin, Solana, Shiba Inu, and PEPE have also jumped a lot, while BONK has stolen the show from the larger-cap alts. FLOKI is the top gainer from the 100 biggest altcoins.

The total crypto market cap has neared $3.9 trillion once again after surging by over $70 billion since yesterday.