The popular cross-border token has fallen further below the key $0.99 support level that analysts had been watching for weeks, which could now open the door to new lower lows.

Ali Martinez sees $0.80 and $0.64 as the next major downside zones, while EGRAG CRYPTO believes the token is deeply oversold. However, this doesn’t guarantee that the bottom is confirmed.

How Low Can XRP Go Now?

Martinez previously outlined $0.99 as the lower boundary of XRP’s broader channel and described it as a critical area the bulls needed to defend. However, they failed over the past several days, and the analyst sounded the alarm about further declines. The breakdown, he said, suggests a deeper correction may already be underway, with the next major levels sitting around $0.80 and $0.64.

For this bearish setup to weaken and perhaps be invalidated, XRP would have to blast through the $0.99 resistance and establish it as a support level again. Martinez’s warning comes as the broader outlook around the cross-border token has significantly deteriorated lately. Other analysts, such as ChartNerd, recently pointed out that a failure to reclaim the resistance between $1.03 and $1.14 could eventually send the asset back to $0.89 and even $0.70.

Martinez’s $0.64 low would represent the more bearish extension of a downside scenario that has been developing for weeks.

XRP BREAKS KEY SUPPORT LEVEL $XRP has broken below the $0.99 lower boundary of the channel, suggesting that a deeper correction may now be underway. The next major support levels I’m watching are $0.80 and $0.64. For the bearish outlook to weaken, XRP would need to reclaim $0.99 as support. — Ali Charts (@alicharts) November 20, 2026

Oversold XRP, but That’s Not All Good

EGRAG CRYPTO, one of the most vocal XRP bulls, didn’t appear too convinced in his latest post that the asset will simply collapse in a straight line. He noted that the token’s RSI is already in oversold territory, and XRP is already testing the lower boundary of a falling wedge. Although this combination can sometimes precede a short-term reversal, EGRAG remains cautious and outlined a few lower targets to test first.

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The first is the major line at $0.915, which he described as critical support. If it falls, the analyst agreed that $0.80 remains firmly in play.

Nevertheless, he gave some hope to the bulls, indicating that there’s a possibility of a relief rally before another final retest of the lows. If that scenario plays out, XRP could rebound to $1.20-$1.25 and even up to $1.40, which he called his “zone of confidence.” A move back into those levels would provide much stronger evidence that buyers are regaining control. For now, though, there’s little evidence supporting this case.