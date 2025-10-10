XRP Bulls Finally Take Charge as Price and RSI Point to $4 Rally

XRP trades near $2.83 as bullish momentum builds. Charts show rising RSI, price compression, and a $4 breakout target in focus.

XRP was trading around $2.83 at press time, with a 24-hour volume of $4.7 billion. The asset is slightly higher on the day but still shows a 7% drop over the last week.

Traders are watching key chart levels as momentum builds around major resistance zones.

Long-Term Chart Builds Case for Higher Targets

Analyst EGRAG CRYPTO shared a monthly chart showing both price and RSI moving in the same direction. The price trend is climbing steadily, with a slope of about 7 degrees. RSI is also rising, showing a slope near 10 degrees. These moves suggest strong momentum.

“The simultaneous upward movement of both the price and RSI suggests robust bullish momentum,” EGRAG noted.

The chart shows no divergence between the two, which means momentum is still supporting the trend. The key level to watch is $4. A monthly close above that line could confirm the next leg up.

In addition, CRYPTOWZRD posted a chart showing XRP trading in a triangle pattern for the past 75 days. The range is narrowing, with support around $2.75 and lower highs forming resistance near $3.05. This setup often leads to a breakout when the price moves out of the pattern.

⚠️ WHEN XRP MOVES 🤩 The breakout is coming sooner than you think.. 🚨 $XRP has been trading sideways for 75 days in a Triangle, the range is getting tighter. A breakout above $3.05 can trigger a rally to the key $3.65 level 🚀 XRP always rewards the patient.. 🧘🏻 pic.twitter.com/IuA6IhhOCs — CRYPTOWZRD (@cryptoWZRD_) October 9, 2025

This would match the measured move from the triangle’s height. Volume and confirmation will be key if XRP pushes through resistance in the coming sessions.

$3.32 Still Holding as Major Resistance

EtherNasyonaL shared a broader monthly view of XRP, focusing on the $3.32 area. This was the peak from 2017 and has acted as a ceiling in recent tests. The chart shows XRP has moved into a horizontal re-accumulation zone just below this level.

Support is marked at $1.99, a level that held through several dips. Staying above it signals that the broader structure has flipped in favor of buyers. A clean move above $3.32 could open the way for a much larger rally.

$XRP Explosion After Re-Accumulation. XRP has been strengthening in a horizontal consolidation pattern for quite some time. The $3.32 region, which was the 2017 peak, was retested on the monthly chart and rejected. This level was a significant resistance area in the past, but… pic.twitter.com/0EtROSK9DR — EᴛʜᴇʀNᴀꜱʏᴏɴᴀL 💹🧲 (@EtherNasyonaL) October 10, 2025

While XRP shows signs of strength on the charts, traders remain cautious. Regulatory headlines, along with upcoming policy news, are shaping short-term sentiment. The asset is holding just under major resistance, and a confirmed breakout is still needed.

Momentum, chart structure, and volume will play key roles in whether XRP pushes through key levels. If bulls maintain control, attention will shift to the $3.65 and $4.00 zones in the coming weeks.