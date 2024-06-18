Ripple’s price has been consolidating for a couple of months, failing to reach its all-time high, unlike Bitcoin. Things might get even worse if the next critical level is lost.
By TradingRage
The USDT Paired Chart
On the XRP/USDT’s daily timeframe, the price has been trapped between the $0.5 and $0.55 mark since mid-April. Recently, the market has dropped below $0.5, but it is trying to reclaim the level now. If successful, a rally toward the 200-day moving average located around the $0.55 mark would be expected.
On the other hand, if the price is rejected, a decline toward $0.4 would be imminent. Moreover, if the $0.4 level is broken to the downside, things will likely get ugly for XRP, as a crash would be highly probable.
The BTC Paired Chart
The XRP/BTC pair looks the same, as the market is also consolidating between the 600 SAT and 800 SAT levels.
Meanwhile, the RSI has broken above 50%, indicating that the momentum is bullish again.
If the price can break above the 800 SAT resistance level, a further rise toward the 200-day moving average located around the 1000 SAT mark would be likely in the short term. On the contrary, a drop below the 600 SAT could lead to catastrophic consequences.
Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more information.
Cryptocurrency charts by TradingView.