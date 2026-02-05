XRP Bull Buys the Dip as Ripple’s Price Gets Obliterated by 22% in Just 1 Day

The question now is whether a price dump below $1.00 is inevitable at this point.

The past 24 hours, just like several other such periods in the past few weeks, will go down in the history books as highly volatile and violent for the entire cryptocurrency market.

Although BTC and most altcoins are deep in the red, XRP has emerged as the worst-performing coin from the top 100 digital assets, which is somewhat strange and unexpected since it’s the third-largest altcoin.

The token has plunged by almost 22% in a day, a pattern more commonly seen in small caps. However, XRP’s demise is spectacular on different timeframes, not just daily.

For instance, it has plunged by 32% in the past week. Furthermore, it traded at $2.40 on January 6, meaning that its current dump to $1.20 came after a 50% monthly decline. On a more macro scale, the cross-border token has erased 67% of its value since its all-time high of $3.65 registered in mid-July 2025.

At the time of this writing, it’s not clear why XRP has crashed so much harder than most other larger-cap cryptocurrencies. After all, the company behind it continues to expand and make major announcements. However, ETH, BNB, and BTC are down by more modest 10-11%.

Nevertheless, some members of the XRP Army remain unfazed by the ongoing crash. ERGAG CRYPTO, who is among the most vocal supporters of Ripple’s token, admitted that the asset’s breakdown has been confirmed.

Still, they told their 92,000+ followers on X that they “pulled the trigger after 3 years” by buying XRP at $1.28 as a swing trade. On the plus side, they plan to hold that position until the price bounces to $2.20 if it reclaims $1.85. If the $1.28 suppor cracks decisively, they are comfortable holding the tokens as it’s a small allocation.

You may also like:

#XRP – Sweep & Bounce or Breakdown (Update): The breakdown is now confirmed. I pulled the trigger after 3 years: I bought #XRP $1.28 as a swing trade.

My plan:

▫️ If price reclaims $1.85, I’ll hold for a move toward $2.20

▫️ A confirmed close above $2.50 → reassess the… pic.twitter.com/2O5inqQlSo — EGRAG CRYPTO (@egragcrypto) February 5, 2026