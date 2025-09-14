Ripple’s XRP has recently experienced an influx of buyers, driving the price above the crucial wedge’s upper boundary. This move marks a significant bullish signal, though a temporary pullback to the broken level remains a likely scenario.
Ripple Price Analysis
By Shayan
The Daily Chart
On the daily timeframe, XRP benefited from intense buying pressure, with support provided by the 100-day moving average and the wedge’s lower boundary near $2.7. This confluence fueled a fresh spike, culminating in a breakout above the falling wedge’s upper boundary, a clear sign of a bullish market structure shift.
Despite this breakout, the asset is likely to undergo a short period of consolidation or corrective pullback, with the broken level at $2.9 serving as a probable retest zone. If this level holds, Ripple’s next upside targets remain the critical $3.4 and $3.6 resistance thresholds.
The 4-Hour Chart
The 4-hour chart further emphasizes the impulsive breakout from the multi-month wedge pattern, reflecting strong buyer dominance. The rally has already pushed the price into the $3 supply zone, where initial rejection suggests active sell-side liquidity.
If buyers manage to reclaim and hold above $3, momentum could carry Ripple toward the $3.4 resistance. Conversely, a rejection here would likely trigger a correctional pullback toward the broken wedge trendline, where demand is expected to be tested.
Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more information.
Cryptocurrency charts by TradingView.