XRP Breakout Loading? All Eyes on the Crucial $2.60 Level

XRP holds above $2 as traders watch for a move to $2.60, while whale selling and low open interest signal cautious market activity.

XRP is trading near $2.15 today, with a 24-hour trading volume of over $4 billion. The asset is up slightly over the past week, despite a minor dip in the last 24 hours.

Analysts are now watching whether it can maintain its recent bounce and move toward the $2.60 level, which sits near the midpoint of its broader trading range.

Price Rebounds Off Support With Eyes on $2.60

A chart shared by Ali Martinez shows XRP rebounding from the lower end of a horizontal price channel. This support level, located just under $2.00, has acted as a reliable zone in previous moves. According to Ali,

“XRP bounced off the bottom of the channel and could be heading toward the midpoint around $2.60.”

The setup indicates that Ripple’s token remains in a broad sideways structure. Past moves have often resulted in rallies from this zone toward the midpoint or upper boundary. If the price approaches $2.60, traders may look for signs of either rejection or continuation.

Macro Structure Suggests Ongoing Accumulation

A separate chart by ChartNerd presents a wider view of XRP’s market structure on the weekly timeframe. The asset remains within a trading range between $1.80 and $3.50. The recent bounce occurred near the Yearly Support Block, a zone that has held multiple times in recent months.

$XRP remains within its Trading Range (TR) after a successful bounce on the Yearly Support Block with another wick to the $1.80 vicinity. Suggesting we are still in a macro re-accumulation phase, which is occurring within the ETF era and institutional adoption/interest bonanza. pic.twitter.com/YSNzfUc06K — 🇬🇧 ChartNerd 📊 (@ChartNerdTA) November 26, 2025

ChartNerd noted the current action “suggests re-accumulation” within this range.

“$XRP has a strong chance of being in Wyckoff Accumulation if we can continue to hold the line above the recent $1.80 wick.”

A close below $1.90, however, could weaken this view. XRP also remains below key weekly EMAs, which ChartNerd marked as a resistance area that bulls would need to reclaim.

Meanwhile, Egrag Crypto posted an analysis focused on the monthly RSI for XRP. He pointed out that the RSI has reached the 80 level only twice—once in 2017 and again in 2025. “We are not yet in a confirmed macro bear market,” he said, explaining that the RSI is still holding above 50.

According to his breakdown, there is a 60% chance that XRP is still in a late-stage bull market phase unless the RSI closes below 50. This reading keeps the possibility open for another upward leg if buying pressure returns.

Whales Selling, Interest Drops

Despite recent ETF approvals in the US market, data shows that whales have sold over 180 million XRP tokens in recent sessions, as CryptoPotato reported. These movements have led to increased selling pressure and raised concerns among smaller investors.

At the same time, XRP open interest on Binance has fallen to its lowest level in a year. This decline signals reduced participation in the derivatives market and may indicate caution among short-term traders.