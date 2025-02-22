Ripple has been trading with minimal momentum, exhibiting quiet price action above the 100-day moving average.

This low-volatility consolidation phase suggests a temporary market equilibrium, likely to persist until a decisive breakout sets the next trend direction.

XRP Analysis

By Shayan

The Daily Chart

XRP’s price action has remained stagnant, with minimal volatility as it consolidates above the 100-day moving average at $2.3. This tight trading range, defined by the $2.3 support and the critical $3 resistance, suggests a state of equilibrium between buyers and sellers.

The RSI indicator reinforces this indecision, hovering around the neutral level, signaling a balance of market forces. However, this consolidation phase is unlikely to persist indefinitely, and a decisive breakout in either direction appears imminent. Given current market dynamics, a bullish breakout seems more probable, potentially paving the way for a new all-time high in the coming weeks.

The 4-Hour Chart

On the lower timeframe, XRP has repeatedly failed to break above the crucial $2.8 resistance, facing rejection and minor pullbacks. This price behavior indicates insufficient bullish momentum to sustain an upward breakout, resulting in prolonged sideways movement.

Despite this, XRP has formed an ascending wedge pattern, with price fluctuations confined between the $2.8 resistance and the $2.4 support zone. A breakout from this formation is essential to establish the next major trend direction, determining whether Ripple can regain bullish momentum or face further consolidation.