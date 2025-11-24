XRP at Crucial EMA Cross: Breakout or Bear Trap?

XRP holds above $2.06 as key indicators flash bullish signals. Traders watch $2.08 support, EMA cross, and new ETF launch for direction.

XRP is trading near a key level as traders examine whether the current structure signals a deeper pullback or the start of a breakout. Several chart signals, indicators, and price zones are now under close watch.

As of press time, Ripple’s token is trading at $2.06, with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.13 billion. It is up almost 2% in the past 24 hours but down 9% over the past week.

EMA Structure Still Intact

Analyst Egrag Crypto has pointed out that XRP’s 50 EMA is nearing a cross with the 200 EMA on the 3-day chart. While such a move is often seen as bearish, he argued that conditions do not yet support that view. The asset remains above the 200 EMA, which is still rising. According to Egrag,

“This does NOT match a classic bear-market setup.”

He compared the current chart to past cycles in 2017 and early 2021, where a similar EMA compression led to a sharp rally. Back then, the price held above key support before strong upward moves followed. He noted that XRP may be in late-stage consolidation rather than a breakdown.

XRP/ETH Chart Builds Strength

Furthermore, analyst JD shared a 2-week chart showing the XRP/ETH pair. The chart highlights that the Stochastic RSI is holding above 20 and the RSI line is above its moving average. These were the same conditions that preceded a 12x rally in a previous cycle.

“Last time both confirmed, we went from 0.28 to $3.37,” JD wrote.

Their chart also shows hidden bullish divergence: the price has formed a higher low while the oscillator shows a lower low. This suggests underlying strength. A horizontal support area remains intact, and the asset is currently holding above that zone. A similar breakout setup remains possible if these signals hold.

As CryptoPotato recently reported, the TD Sequential indicator has just flashed a buy signal for XRP. This tool is designed to catch trend reversals or exhaustion. The signal has appeared following a sharp correction, suggesting selling pressure may be fading.

In addition, Ali Martinez reports that 1.8 billion XRP were accumulated near the $1.75 zone. This area may now act as support in case of a pullback. On the upside, a large sell wall is located around $2.60, which could serve as a barrier in the near term.

Daily and Intraday Action Focus on $2.08

CryptoWZRD noted that XRP’s daily candle closed bullish, with the price holding above $2.08. This level remains key. Holding above it keeps the next target around $2.277 in play. A clean move beyond that could open the path toward $2.75.

The launch of Grayscale’s GXRP ETF on NYSE Arca has added new attention to XRP. The move could bring in more liquidity and institutional flow, which may influence future momentum.