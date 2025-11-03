XRP at a Crossroads: Drop to $2 Next or Breakout Brewing?
XRP has fallen to $2.40 after a 5% drop over 24 hours and 8% decline over the past week. The recent pullback began from the $2.70 level, which analysts mark as the top of a correction phase.
As the asset approaches key support zones, short-term pressure continues while longer-term patterns remain intact.
Correction Nearing Key Support Zone
Analyst ChartNerd shared that the current drop aligns with the fifth wave of a larger correction, which started after XRP reached $2.70. Price action since then has followed a five-wave structure, with the final leg possibly ending near $2.00. The area just above this level, labeled as vertical accumulation support, has held during past pullbacks. ChartNerd added,
“Possible wick to $2 possible,” while also noting that “no macro structure has been lost.”
This suggests the broader trend has not been invalidated. The asset continues to trade within a rising channel, and support levels from previous cycles remain in place. A reversal near $2.00 could confirm the completion of this wave.
Meanwhile, XRP has now spent over a year trading above its 2021 highs and prior all-time high candle closes.
Short-Term Chart Points to Weakness
Separate analysis from Ali Martinez shows bearish movement in the short-term outlook. The 4-hour chart reveals XRP was rejected near $2.57 and has since slipped below $2.45. A lower high pattern is forming, with downward pressure from moving averages contributing to continued weakness.
$XRP showing signs of weakness. A retest of $2.25 might be next! pic.twitter.com/RMYX15hbRt
— Ali (@ali_charts) November 2, 2025
You may also like:
- XRP Ledger Sees 8.9% Rise in Daily Transactions, NFT Activity Surges in Q3
- Ripple’s XRP Banned From Being Used by WazirX to Cover Platform Losses: Here’s Why
- Ripple’s XRP Breaks 2-Week High: Here’s Santiment’s Ideal Buy and Sell Timing
His chart outlines a projected move through lower support zones, possibly reaching $2.25 before any recovery. The structure points to a short-term downtrend, though longer-range support levels are still being respected.
ETF Expectations and Market Sentiment
As CryptoPotato recently reported, interest in a potential spot XRP ETF has grown in recent weeks. According to prediction markets like Polymarket, approval is widely expected, with current odds being at almost 100%. The conclusion of Ripple’s legal case with the SEC earlier this year removed a major barrier, clearing the way for possible regulatory progress.
XRP briefly moved above $2.65 following renewed optimism and broader market support from a recent interest rate cut. However, the price action has since cooled. Market participants are now watching both the ETF timeline and key support zones to gauge the next move.