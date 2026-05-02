XRP at a Breaking Point: Crash to $1 or Rally to $1.8 Next?

Popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez has doubled down on a recent prediction of his that the popular cross-border token could be on the verge of a more profound breakout.

XRP has remained sluggish over the past few weeks, and even the monthly scale doesn’t show many fluctuations, aside from a couple of rejections at $1.60.

XRP Breakout Impending?

Martinez first made this call on April 27, acknowledging at the time that Ripple’s native asset had remained sideways for too long. He noted that XRP has to break out of the $1.41-$1.43 resistance at first before potentially having a chance to aim for new local peaks. In contrast, a drop below the lower boundary could spell short-term trouble.

In the most recent analysis, Martinez brought out a larger timeframe (the daily), saying that XRP is still “currently consolidating within a well-defined symmetrical triangle.”

“As the price moves closer to the apex, market energy is coiling, signaling that a significant shift in volatility is approaching,” he added.

After measuring the height of this formation, he predicted a decisive breakout resulting in a 26% price move. The question is, in which direction? If XRP is to dip from its current price of around $1.39 (below the $1.41 major support), then it could dump to multi-year lows of around $1.00. On the contrary, if the bulls take charge, XRP could target the $1.82 resistance.

“Ideally, you want to wait for a confirmed daily close outside of this range. A close above $1.45 targets the $1.82 level, while a close below $1.35 targets $1,” Martinez explained.

He added that ETF inflows have remained steady in April, which was a rather positive month for XRP’s price (the first since September, 2025), but retail continues to be on the sidelines, waiting for a significant trigger.

Indecisive Close

Fellow analyst CRYPTOWZRD weighed in on XRP’s short-term price moves by focusing on yesterday’s daily close. They added that it was “indecisive,” as XRP needs to hold above $1.393, which is currently being tested. If the token is to break down decisively below that level, it could continue to dig new lows, and perhaps head toward Martinez’s bearish target of around $1.00.

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