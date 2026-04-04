XRP at $8 or $27 Next Year? We Asked 2 AIs to Assess and They Said, ‘It’s Not Impossible’

Given its vast size, the XRP Army is among the most vocal parts of the cryptocurrency community, often praising the asset and charting some mind-blowing price predictions.

Although most remain within the speculative spectrum, since they are purely based on hype, a few tend to catch the eye. Those typically come from well-known Crypto X figures, such as analysts or market commentators, and have some substance.

A recent example came from EGRAG CRYPTO, a popular analyst on social media, who argued that Ripple’s native token could skyrocket to $8 by January 1, 2027, and all the way up to $27 in August of the same year. They based their analysis on the long-term Fibonacci extensions, and the higher price targets come from Fib 2.236 and 2.414. But, is there any merit?

$8 or $27 in 2027? ChatGPT Dissects

With XRP currently trading at $1.30, a surge to $8 would require a massive 500%+ gain. To reach $27, then the gains must be at around 2,000%. And all of that must take place in the next 15-6 months, which, well, it does sound unreasonable and unrealistic, to say the least, given the current market sentiment.

But we decided to ask ChatGPT first about its take on the matter, and it actually sounded more hopeful, saying, “It’s not impossible.” The AI solution noted that the Fib extensions have “historically worked surprisingly well in crypto, especially during parabolic phases.” In fact, it added that XRP has “done this before,” surging by 63,000% during the 2017 cycle and by more than 1,000% in 2020-2021.

It believes the bull case is “strong” for the $8 target, but it would still require a breakout above XRP’s ATH ($3.65), entering price discovery, and leading an altcoin season rally.

However, ChatGPT wasn’t so bullish on the $27 target as it creates a “market cap problem,” which would have to skyrocket past $1.7 trillion, making it bigger than Bitcoin, Tesla, Meta, and other giants. To even have a theoretical chance of getting to such extreme levels, the entire crypto market cap would need to be above $10 trillion or even $15 trillion, XRP must “capture a massive share of global liquidity,” and “real-world adoption must accelerate significantly.”

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As such, ChatGPT set the odds at 5%, whereas those for a surge to $8 are around 40%.

Gemini’s Take?

The rival from Google began by saying that “it is incredibly easy to get swept up in the hype” regarding such massive price predictions. It didn’t really share ChatGPT’s bullishness on some occasions, especially when it determined that reaching $27 seems near-impossible at the moment.

Although it wasn’t fully sold on the $8 scenario, it still noted that XRP has charted impressive gains in the past, which could serve as a hopeful reminder for its large community base that history can repeat.

“The real chances of XRP hitting $8 next year are low, but not completely impossible. It would require a “perfect storm” scenario where institutional ETF inflows go parabolic, and the broader crypto market enters a massive, euphoric expansion phase. The chances of XRP hitting $27, however, are incredibly slim.”