XRP at $6 or Even $10? Analyst Says Not Before a Pullback to This Key Level

Ripple’s cross-border token benefited from the positive developments around the company behind it in recent weeks and the growing hype about a potential launch of a spot XRP ETF in the United States.

One popular analyst remains highly bullish on the asset for the long run, predicting a massive surge to $6, which would mean a 140% pump from the current levels. However, Ali Martinez warned that XRP might first need to pull back to under $2 before it explodes to a new all-time high.

If this bull run keeps going, $XRP could offer a solid buying opportunity at $1.90 before rallying to $6. pic.twitter.com/D7X7HRnHom — Ali (@ali_charts) November 10, 2025

The analyst with over 160,000 followers on X noted that a potential drop to $1.90 would provide a “solid buying opportunity” before the history-making rally to $6. In a separate post, Martinez outlined the “dream scenario” for XRP, which would again require a price correction to $1.90.

It would complete the formation of a bullish flag that could spark an even more impressive rally that could drive Ripple’s token all the way up to $10.

It’s worth noting that both of these price targets are quite ambitious at press time, to say the least. XRP’s current record level was achieved in July when it peaked at $3.65. Consequently, a surge to $10 would require a 174% increase from the ATH levels.

If XRP is indeed to post such a marvelous candle, its market capitalization would skyrocket to over $600 billion, which would make it bigger than ETH.

You may also like:

Although this sounds like a bit of a fantasy football league at the moment, XRP has completed similar impressive runs in the not-so-distant past (recall the end of 2024/early 2025 rally). It has a lot of bullish factors behind it, such as Ripple’s big moves in terms of partnerships and acquisitions.

Spot XRP ETFs are also a hot subject among regulators and the crypto community, as the first batch is anticipated to launch as early as this week.