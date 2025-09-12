TL;DR

XRP clears major trendline; wave structure shows room for growth toward $4.39 and beyond.

Despite $120M in large wallet sales, XRP holds firm above $3, showing steady demand.

RSI signals rising strength as the price holds key levels; the next breakout zone sits near $3.65.

Weekly Structure Breaks

XRP has moved through a key weekly resistance level, breaking above a long-standing descending trendline, according to Dark Defender. This structure had capped the price advances for months. The breakout marks the completion of a corrective phase that began earlier this year, mapped out by a five-leg A-B-C-D-E pattern on the chart.

Meanwhile, the move sets the stage for a potential upward trend. Based on Elliott Wave analysis, the first wave appears to be completed, and the second has pulled back into a common retracement zone between $2.65 and $2.86. These levels match the 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracements, often used to identify reversal zones before a third wave move.

XRP was priced at $3.07 at press time, up 2% over the last 24 hours and 9% over the past week. Trading volume stands near $6 billion.

Notably, the RSI has formed a bullish divergence, where the price made a lower low while the RSI moved higher. This type of setup often suggests that momentum is shifting. With that, attention is turning to the next key resistance around $3.65, followed by projected targets at $4.39 and $5.85, based on standard Fibonacci extensions.

Daily and Intraday Outlook

Daily technical analysis suggests that XRP has closed above $3.0452, a short-term resistance level. Crypto analyst Dark Defender believes a breakout from this point may provide momentum toward the $3.65 mark. This level is also being monitored by other traders as a near-term target.

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez outlined two possible paths:

“Break $3.05 and surge $3.6,” or “Retrace to $2.8, break $2.9, and surge to $3.6.”

Both scenarios point toward $3.60 as a key target if the market holds current strength or finds support on any short-term dip.

Traders remain cautious but are positioning around these levels, with a focus on clear breakouts for new entries. The broader market, especially Bitcoin, is expected to guide short-term sentiment.

Whale Activity and Market Reaction

Whale wallets reportedly offloaded over $120 million worth of XRP in a 24-hour period. While this kind of activity can trigger fear among smaller holders, the price has remained stable. XRP held the $3 level and climbed toward $3.10 shortly after.

Consequently, the move shows buyers are still active despite the sell-off. The market did not see the kind of reaction that often follows large wallet exits. This behavior suggests strength and steady demand at current levels.