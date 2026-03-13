XRP at $48? Key Technical Tool Shows Ripple’s Next Bull Run Target

Ripple’s cross-border token has showcased some mind-blowing price moves during its existence, and even in more recent years, when it became a household altcoin worth tens and even hundreds of billions of dollars.

Now, though, popular analyst Ali Martinez has made a bold claim that it could surge to $48 during the next bull run. He based these rather far-fetched (at the moment) findings on XRP’s multi-year triangle chart.

A multi-year triangle on $XRP points to $48 as a potential target for the next bull run. pic.twitter.com/QSZpGrIXn3 — Ali Charts (@alicharts) March 13, 2026

Can It Really, Though?

Even after today’s 4% surge, Ripple’s token trades at just over $1.40. This means that it would have to stage a hard-to-believe run of approximately 3,300% to reach Martinez’s target. We are not saying that this is impossible, but let’s put some perspective on what such a price tag would mean.

If XRP indeed taps $48 per token, this would mean that its market cap would skyrocket to a whopping $3 trillion level. And, this is based on XRP’s current supply, which, as we know, expands every month. Again, not that this is impossible, but it would break even bitcoin’s record, as the market leader’s peak in October 2025 was well below the $3 trillion mark.

In fact, XRP’s market cap would match Microsoft’s and surpass giants like Saudi Aramco, Meta, Tesla, and Amazon.

Obviously, such a rally would require time. Perhaps a few years until the peak of the next bull rally. And, XRP has shown in the past that it could post some incredible gains. But even during its post-US-election rally, when it skyrocketed from $0.50 to $3.60 in less than a year, its gains were a lot more modest – 620%. If it is to materialize the $48 target, it would need to be 5-6x that, which, again, is not impossible but highly, highly unlikely.

Let’s Be More Realistic

Let’s leave the aforementioned big target away and focus more on the current XRP moves. Analyst CW noted earlier today that the token has begun to break out of its first sell wall, which is located around the $1.43 resistance. If it falls, the subsequent one is at around $1.50, meaning that there are quite a few obstacles before the breakout succeeds.

Nevertheless, the analyst doubled down that net buying of long XRP positions on the world’s largest crypto exchange has increased “significantly” lately, which could be the necessary push for that aforementioned breakout.

Net buying of long positions for $XRP on Binance is increasing significantly. pic.twitter.com/8vwOTASFvp — CW (@CW8900) March 13, 2026

The Bollinger Bands on XRP’s trading chart are also squeezing, suggesting a major move ahead after a long period of sideways trading. However, the indicator doesn’t provide any hints in which direction the move would go.