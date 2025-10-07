XRP Approaching a Critical Level, Which Way are Ripple Traders Going This Week?

XRP trades near $3 with a bullish flag setup. Analysts see a breakout above $3.15 possibly sending price toward $3.4–$3.6 soon.

XRP is trading near the $3 mark after a slight decline over the past 24 hours, while still up 3% over the past week. The price sits around $2.97, with a daily trading volume of about $6.2 billion.

Analysts are watching price levels between $3 and $3.15 for signs of a breakout that could lift XRP toward $3.4.

XRP Forms a Bull Flag Near $3.00

Analyst Cryptoinsightuk said XRP is showing a bull flag pattern on the 4-hour chart. Price is consolidating below $3 after a move from $2.72, forming higher lows and lower highs. This type of structure can point to a pause before the next move higher.

Notably, the Relative Strength Index is near 52, showing neutral momentum. Volume is steady but has not confirmed a breakout yet. Cryptoinsightuk said,

Looking at a little bull flag here for $XRP. I think a break to the upside would be a minimum target of $3.40 ish, where we see the hourly liquidity reside pic.twitter.com/fHSTi97rZi — Cryptoinsightuk (@Cryptoinsightuk) October 7, 2025

A liquidity heatmap shows a concentration of sell orders near $3.4, matching that target zone. The range between $2.95 and $3 acts as short-term resistance, while $2.72 remains key support if price moves lower.

Key Resistance Levels to Watch

Analyst Ali Martinez shared that XRP faces a test at $3.15, which may decide its next direction. XRP is trading slightly below this point after climbing from support between $2.87 and $2.93. Ali said,

“$XRP faces a major test at $3.15. A breakout here could trigger a rally to $3.6.”

The chart he shared shows a path where price could move through $3.30 and $3.40 before reaching $3.60 if buyers hold control.

If the price fails to clear $3.15, short-term support is seen near $2.93 and $2.87. The recent pattern of higher lows shows steady buying interest, but confirmation will come only if $3.15 breaks with strong momentum.

Rising Open Interest Near $3 Billion

Data from CryptoQuant, shared by Sjuul, shows XRP open interest close to $3 billion. This rise in open interest signals that traders are increasing leveraged positions around the $3 mark.

Meanwhile, the chart shows bulls and bears in balance while each side positions for the next large move. Similar open interest spikes in the past have usually been followed by sharp price swings. Once XRP decides to break away from the $3.00–$3.15 range, the next clear direction will be found.

Steady price action is being observed, although rising open interest connotes increased market activity.