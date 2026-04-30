XRP and SOL Holders Get New Perk With Nexo’s Zero-Interest Credit

Nexo’s ZiC gives crypto holders access to stablecoin liquidity at 0% interest for a fixed duration, with no risk of forced liquidation.

The cryptocurrency wealth management platform Nexo has announced it will expand its first-of-a-kind Zero-interest Credit (ZiC) product to the Solana and Ripple ecosystems.

According to a press release sent to CryptoPotato, Solana (SOL) and XRP holders can now pledge their assets as collateral for ZiC. The product offers a 0% annual percentage rate (APR) and no liquidation lending. The expansion of the offering to SOL and XRP holders opens it to a broader investor base.

Nexo Expands ZiC to SOL and XRP

Nexo’s ZiC gives crypto holders access to stablecoin liquidity at 0% interest through a fixed-duration term. The product has no risk of premature or forced liquidation, meaning borrowers cannot be liquidated during the loan term. It offers a fully predefined repayment structure from the first day of lending. Nexo says the offering was named Consumer Lending Product of the Year at the annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards in March 2026.

Before the expansion to SOL and XRP holders, bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) were ZiC’s existing collateral options. With BTC and ETH, the product generated more than $170 million in total loan volume, a 66% borrower renewal rate, and an average of four renewals per user. At least 50% of ZiC proceeds remain on Nexo, indicating that users are staying invested while accessing liquidity.

Nexo’s chief product officer, Elitsa Taskova, said: “Nexo has always believed in being where the market is going, not where it already is. Zero-interest Credit set a new standard for Bitcoin and Ethereum holders, and expanding it to Solana and Ripple is the logical next step, one we are taking before anyone else.”

The Rising Adoption of Crypto-collateralized Loans

Besides ZiC, BTC and ETH collectively account for roughly 70% of collateral volume on Nexo’s lending platform as a whole. The remaining 30% of crypto loans are collateralized by other assets, led by SOL and XRP. Hence, it makes sense that the wealth management platform opens up ZiC’s collateral options to SOL and XRP holders.

The SOL and XRP ZiC collateral will operate at a 30% loan-to-value (LTV) ratio. Users must deposit a minimum of 100 SOL or 5,000 XRP.

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Meanwhile, Nexo’s latest move comes amid the increased adoption of crypto-backed loans in the traditional finance space. The U.S. government-backed mortgage agency Fannie Mae recently started accepting crypto-collateralized mortgages, allowing homebuyers to pledge their BTC as collateral without selling.