TL;DR

The worst seems to be behind the crypto market, at least for now, and assets like XRP and DOGE are looking for renewed rallies that can push them back toward the late 2024/early 2025 peaks.

Some of the modest predictions see XRP heading toward $2.4 in the short term, while DOGE could double or even triple in price.

XRP’s Future Price Movements

The entire cryptocurrency market felt the consequences of Trump’s raging Trade War against essentially the rest of the world, but especially China, in the past few weeks. Recall that XRP, alongside the rest of the market, plunged to a monthly low of $1.8 last Monday. However, it reacted well and has recovered more than 20% since then and now sits above $2.15.

Ali Martinez told his 135,000 followers on X that the asset stands in an ascending triangle, which could result in a price surge to $2.4 in the short term. To do so, though, Ripple’s cross-border token needs to overcome the key resistance at $2.22.

$XRP is trading within an ascending triangle, with key resistance at $2.22. A breakout could spark a move toward $2.40. pic.twitter.com/bzrTYg9ps1 — Ali (@ali_charts) April 14, 2025

Tom Tucker, another popular analyst on X, said that XRP had bounced off the key support line at the 0.61 Fib level, and “we’re now seeing signs of strength returning.”

What’s Next for DOGE?

The OG meme coin, which was once the superstar of the late 2024 rally as its price skyrocketed to almost $0.5, tumbled in the past few months and bottomed below $0.14 during last week’s crash. Now, though, DOGE trades close to $0.17, and analysts predict more upside in the future.

Martinez noted that a surge to $0.21 or even $0.29 is possible if Dogecoin closes above $0.17. What’s even more important for its short-term price moves is the ability to remain above the key support at $0.13, which was tested last week.

#Dogecoin $DOGE is gearing up for a big week. A close above $0.17 could open the door to $0.21 or even $0.29, as long as it holds the key $0.13 support. pic.twitter.com/oUnTLRqe3D — Ali (@ali_charts) April 14, 2025

World Of Charts was even more bullish, forecasting a price surge of up to 3x. Should such an increase transpire, indeed, DOGE could challenge $0.5 once again. Crypto-ROD’s prediction was quite similar, indicating that DOGE could repeat a previous pattern that sent it to and beyond $0.5.