XRP and BNB Battle for 4th Spot, BTC Price Calms at $66K: Market Watch

Although the traditional financial markets in Asia and Europe opened earlier this morning and the US futures markets joined, BTC’s price has actually remained relatively calm at around $66,000 following the weekend developments.

Most altcoins are also unexpectedly quiet today, but minor losses continue to dominate. Ethereum continues to struggle below $2,000.

BTC Calms at $66K

After last Wednesday’s rejection at $70,000, the primary cryptocurrency dropped below $67,000 a day later but found support and entered the weekend at $68,000. However, Saturday began with intense volatility as the US and Israel launched numerous airstrikes against Iran.

The Middle East country retaliated against several nations in the region, including the UAE, Qatar, and Bahrain, and BTC’s price tumbled to a new multi-day low of $63,000. However, reports emerged later that day that Iran’s Supreme Leader was killed during the attacks, and bitcoin erased all losses and touched $68,000 once again.

It failed there and dipped to $65,200 on Sunday, and even more volatility was expected on Monday morning when the futures and some legacy markets opened. However, BTC has remained relatively stable and now sits around $66,000.

Its market capitalization remained inches above $1.320 trillion, while its dominance over the alts is north of 56%.

BNB Back to 4th

XRP was among the poorest performers after the attacks began, which allowed BNB to surpass it in terms of market cap. The two changed positions yesterday once again, but BNB has the upper hand today with a price tag of $617 and a market cap of $84.2 billion compared to XRP’s $82.5 billion.

Most other larger-cap alts are slightly in the red, with ETH losing the $2,000 support once again. SOL, DOGE, ADA, BCH, HYPE, and LINK are down by around 2-3%, while CC and DOT have lost more than 4% daily. In contrast, HTX is up by over 3%.

The total crypto market cap has declined by about $30 billion in a day and is down to $2.350 trillion on CG.